WWE News: Big Show to host the 'Destiny 2' panel at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017

Big Show will host the Inside Bungie panel for Destiny 2 at the E3 this year.

Big Show will be at the gaming expo this month

WWE veteran Big Show will host the ‘Destiny 2’ panel at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Big Show will be at the E3 Coliseum to watch the proceedings of the Inside Bungie panel at the event from 12:00-12:30 PM on June 13th and 14th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The E3 is an annual event organised by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) since 2015, where hardware manufacturers and software developers & publishers come together to present their latest video game offerings to the fans.

The E3 2017 will see several esteemed personalities from the gaming industry attend, besides appearances from celebrities and gamers.

The E3 Coliseum has been specifically designed for gamers to get first-hand experience of live demonstrations of upcoming games, programming, panels and special talks that will be accessible to all E3 cardholders.

Gamers attending the E3 in LA will be able to play a wide variety of video games on multiple entertainment platforms including PC, console, VR and mobile, with the fans having full freedom to decide which platform suits them best.

Apparently, Big Show is a fan of the ‘Destiny’ series of video games. The World’s Largest Athlete will moderate the proceedings at the ‘Destiny 2’ Inside Bungie panel, with ‘Destiny 2’ being one of the most highly-awaited video games of 2017.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) goes down over the course of two entire days at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California starting from June 13th.

Big Show is the World’s Largest Gaming Fan (pun intended). The WWE icon is a fan of the Destiny franchise and if any of you happen to be nearby, do visit the Destiny 2 Inside Bungie panel at the E3 that goes down in LA this June 13th and 14th.