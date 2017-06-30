WWE News: Kurt Angle opens up on why he has a bone to pick with Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins better watch out.

by Nithin Joseph News 30 Jun 2017, 22:21 IST

What does Kurt Angle have to say to the Architect?

What’s the story?

In a recent WWE 2K18 press conference, Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle explained that he had a bone to pick with Seth Rollins, after the Kingslayer’s actions on the announcement trailer of the game. Rollins was seen breaking into the WWE Archives and burning many of the items in the building.

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins was recently announced as the cover star for the new WWE 2K18 game. The game is set to be released worldwide on October 17th on a variety of platforms.

The heart of the matter

Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle was recently seen in a WWE 2K18 press conference, where he spoke about the upcoming video game and Seth Rollins, who will be on the cover of WWE 2K18.

Angle spoke about how he had the pleasure to work with a superb superstar like Seth Rollins. He considers the Architect as a bright young talent who is making his mark in the WWE. However, Angle stated that he had a bone to pick with Rollins, after the Kingslayer’s actions on the 2K18 release trailer. Angle said:

“Let's be clear though. I have a small bone to pick with Seth Rollins. You obviously saw the announcement trailer. Seth broke into the WWE Archives and disrespected history. Up in flames went the memories of many incredible WWE Legends and Hall of Famers, who have come before him. Guys like Andre the Giant, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Ric Flair, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Undertaker, and many more. All I can say for now is just wait and see the pre-order announcement for the game; revenge may be on my mind.”

What’s next?

From what we can gather, Kurt Angle’s statement may be a sign that the WWE is planning on putting Seth Rollins into a feud with Kurt Angle. We had exclusively reported the same earlier in the year about WWE also planning on having an Angle vs. Rollins match at SummerSlam.

This would be a great way for Angle to return to in-ring action, as Rollins is one of the biggest superstars on the current roster. Perhaps Seth Rollins will issue a reply to Kurt Angle’s accusations on the next episode of Monday Night RAW.

Author’s take

The possibility of a feud between Kurt Angle and Seth Rollins sounds great and is definitely better than the rumoured feud that Angle will have with Triple H. Hopefully, the WWE will come to realise this and make a match for Rollins and Angle at WrestleMania 34.

