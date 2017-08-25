WWE News: Second round of Superstars revealed for WWE 2K18

Many great wrestlers have been announced, including Bobby Roode.

WWE 2K18 marks the second year that Shinsuke Nakamura is on the roster...

What's the story?

2K announced the first 47 WWE Superstars for the massive WWE 2K18 roster last week, and this week they announced another 37 wrestlers for the popular video game. IGN partnered with the WWE to bring the roster through four different rounds.

In case you didn't know...

After over a decade of producing the WWE series of video games, THQ gave way to 2K in 2013. The first game under the 2K umbrella was WWE 2K14 which featured The Rock on the cover.

The heart of the matter

This most recent reveal contains ten legends, ten women, three tag teams, five current WWE Superstars, and six all-time greats. Here is the list courtesy of IGN:

Legends

Goldberg

Earthquake

Jim The Anvil Neidhart

Larry Zbyszko

Brutus Beefcake

Greg Valentine

Edge

Godfather

Eddie Guerrero

Daniel Bryan

Women

Maryse

Naomi

Sasha Banka

Bayley

Ivory

Natalya

Mickie James

Becky Lynch

Tamina

Ember Moon

Tag Teams

Kerry Von Erich

Kevin Von Erich

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Mojo Rawley

Zack Ryder

Current

Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles

Bobby Roode

The Miz

Roman Reigns

All-Time Greats

The Rock

Randy Orton

Triple H

Kurt Angle

Brock Lesnar

John Cena

On top of the latest reveal of rosters, they showed off some entrance videos as well. Check out Bobby Roode's entrance below:

This reveal brings the total number of announced superstars to 84 with two more reveals left. Last year's game, WWE 2K17, had a total of 147 playable characters.

What's next?

Expect the third instalment of the roster next Wednesday, August 30th, and the final instalment on the Wednesday after that. Rumor has it that there could be nearly 200 total wrestlers on-disc.

Author's take

Great stuff from 2K and IGN on this latest reveal. I especially thought the models for Shinsuke Nakamura and Ember Moon looked great. On top of that, the crowd chanting along on Bobby Roode's entrance was amazing.

While the first reveal gave us a nice base of NXT Superstars, current stars, and tag teams, the second reveal gave us some great legends and the WWE Games debut of Bobby Roode.

