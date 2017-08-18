WWE News: The Rock's role in WWE 2K18 revealed

The Rock will be an executive producer for WWE 2K18.

A familiar face will curate the soundtrack for WWE 2K18

What’s the story?

According to a press release from 2K, The Rock will reportedly serve as an Executive Producer for WWE 2K18 and curate the in-game soundtrack for this year’s edition of the popular WWE video game.

In case you didn’t know…

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson featured as the cover Superstar for WWE 2K14.

On that note, several global music superstars have provided music for the WWE 2K video game series that has been quite popular around the world.

The heart of the matter

Neil Lawi, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the WWE Music Group, spoke about The Rock’s contributions to WWE 2K18. Here are a few excerpts from his statements:

“Over the years we have collaborated with some of the world's most popular artists, including Florida Georgia Line, Metallica, The Weeknd and Diddy to name a few, but partnering with one of our own is always special.”

"Working with Dwayne is always a creative and inspirational experience, and we are thrilled to partner with him on this year's WWE 2K18 soundtrack, and bring his diverse selection to our fans around the world."

The Brahma Bull is no stranger to the production side of show-business and has previously donned the hat of Executive Producer more than a fair share of times in the past. The Rock is set to give fans a unique list of popular soundtracks created by international artists. Here are a few artists and tracks featured on the game:

· Blues Brothers – "Soul Man"

· Boston – "Smokin'”

· Bruno Mars – "Runaway Baby"

· Disturbed – "Down With The Sickness"

· Eazy-E – "Boyz-N-The-Hood"

· George Thorogood & The Destroyers – "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer"

· Joe Walsh – "Rocky Mountain Way"

· Kanye West – "Black Skinhead"

· Kid Rock – "You Never Met a White Boy Quite Like Me"

· ¡MAYDAY! (feat. Tech N9ne) – "Last One Standing"

· Tech N9ne (feat. Krizz Kaliko, Serj Tankian) – "Straight Out The Gate".

What’s next?

WWE 2K18 is set for a worldwide release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this October 17th. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch in Fall of this year.

Additionally, fans can buy the Deluxe Edition available in both physical and digital varieties at a select few retailers from October 13th. This includes the John Cena (Nuff) Edition digital content.

Apple Music will serve as the premier streaming provider for WWE 2K18’s in-game soundtrack.

Author’s take

Who better to bring a dash of creativity to the WWE 2K18 game than The Most Electrifying Man In All Of Sports Entertainment?

The WWE really seems to be pulling out all the stops for this year’s 2K video game. October can’t come soon enough.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com