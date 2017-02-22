WWE News: WWE 2K17 Hall Of Fame DLC Released

What’s the story?

The Hall of Fame Showcase pack, which is the last piece of downloadable content for WWE 2K17, was released by 2K Sports earlier on Tuesday. The latest pack includes five previously unreleased arenas, 10 new superstars, and nine new attires, all of which can be immediately put into the game, upon purchase and download.

#WWE2K17's Hall of Fame Showcase DLC is coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles February 21, with PC available in the near future! pic.twitter.com/Zhxgt0eSBp — WWE 2K17 (@WWEgames) February 17, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

The fans have been looking forward to this for a long time now. With the addition of this particular mode, the player can now advance through many famous matches with or against a number of legendary wrestlers. This DLC can either be purchased as a part of the WWE 2K17 Season Pass or on its own. The Season Pass, which includes all previous DLC packs, cost $29.99 whereas the "Hall of Fame Showcase", by itself, costs $9.99.

The heart of the matter

As a part of the package, there are seven "classic" matches that can be replayed. However, one should note that many of the Superstars taking part in these matches are already available in the game. They can already be purchased with virtual currency.

Papa Shango and The Godfather, who are both offensive gimmicks portrayed by Charles Wright, and notorious racist Michael PS Hayes are among the new wrestlers added in the pack. The Showcase hearkens back to WWE 2K16’s match-based unlockable format.

The matches, which are associated with members of the 2016 WWE Hall of Fame class, are as follows:

Cactus Jack and Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin and Michael “PS” Hayes) (WCW Saturday Night 1992)

The Fabulous Freebirds (Buddy Roberts and Michael “PS” Hayes) vs. Kerry and Kevin Von Erich (WCCW 1986)

Ivory vs. Jacqueline (SmackDown 2000)

Sting (gold and black tights) vs. Ric Flair (Clash of Champions 1988)

Sting (n.W.o. Wolfpac ring gear) vs. Bret Hart (WCW Halloween Havoc 1998)

Papa Shango vs. The Godfather (Dream Match)

Big Boss Man (with Albert) vs. The Big Show (Armageddon 1999)

What’s next?

The release date for the PC Version of WWE 2K17 Hall of Fame Showcase pack, which is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, will be announced.

Sportskeeda’s take

The gamers can now recreate some of the most popular and exciting rivalries of WWE through the new matches offered. These matches will please the wrestling fans and gamers alike. Overall it will only enhance the WWE 2K17 gameplay experience.