WWE News: WWE 2K18 to be made available for Nintendo Switch platform

Seth Rollins presents a surprise announcement for this year's game.

by Jeremy Bennett News 10 Jul 2017, 20:30 IST

Seth Rollins graces the cover of WWE 2K18

What’s the story?

IGN is reporting that the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game featuring Seth Rollins on the cover will be available on the Nintendo Switch, in a surprise announcement. The Nintendo UK Twitter account posted the special news this morning in a video message by Rollins that you can see below:

In case you didn’t know...

2K took over the WWE Games franchise in 2013 with the release of WWE 2K14. For the 12 years before, THQ released the WWE Games starting with WWF Smackdown! in 2000.

The heart of the matter

This will be the first time that Nintendo will have a WWE game since WWE 13, which was on the Nintendo Wii. The release date was not mentioned in the video, but the Kurt Angle pre-order bonus will be available to those on the Switch platform.

If the Switch version arrives at the same time as the Playstation 4 and XBOX One versions, the release date will be October 17th.

As the Switch has less powerful hardware than it’s Sony and Microsoft counterparts, it will be interesting to see how they adapt the game to the Switch. EA Sports’ FIFA 18 will also make its debut on the Switch platform this fall, but will have fewer features and run on a different engine.

What’s next?

Expect more information on the Switch version of WWE 2K18 in the next few weeks, as well as details on the new and tweaked features and DLC for the game on all systems.

Author’s take

This is very good news for WWE fans who have a Nintendo Switch, as this was completely unexpected. My only worry is how it will run on the Switch, but considering that FIFA looked good on that system, hopefully, the same goes for WWE 2K18.