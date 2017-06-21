WWE News: WWE 2K18 trailer hints at inclusion of multiple legends

More details regarding the WWE 2K18 game are teased.

by Rohit Relan News 21 Jun 2017, 18:09 IST

Seth Rollins will feature on the cover of this year’s WWE 2K video game

What’s the story?

This past Monday, WWE announced that WWE 2K18 will release on 17th of October and will feature Seth Rollins on its cover. Along with the announcement, a trailer was released which showed a masked vigilante, who was later revealed as Rollins, destroying artefacts related to WWE legends in a museum setting.

Comicbook.com scrutinised the trailer and found out potential Easter Eggs that hint at the inclusion of multiple legends in the upcoming video game. If you have not seen the trailer yet, you can watch it below:

In case you didn’t know...

WWE 2K18 is an upcoming professional wrestling video game which is based on WWE. It will enable users to play from a selection of current and past superstars in a plethora of match types.

WWE 2K18 will be the fifth instalment in the WWE 2K series and the nineteenth instalment in the WWE console game series.

The heart of the matter

Comicbook.com pointed at various elements of the trailer which subtly alluded at the inclusion of various legends ranging from “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair to “The Game” Triple H.

The following are the snaps from the trailer which plausibly confirm the presence of these icons in the upcoming video game:

1) Jake “The Snake” Roberts

When the trailer begins, a museum guard is shown watching Jake Roberts cartoon while a masked invader blinds the cameras.

2) Ultimate Warrior

An Ultimate Warrior statue is shown in the background when the guard leaves his room to investigate the area.

3) Sting, Bret Hart, The Godfather and Kevin Nash

The guard casts light at the wrestling attires of Kevin Nash, The Godfather, Bret Hart and Sting. There are four more attires out of which one is burning whereas the other three are not very clear in the video.

4) Ric Flair

A close up of the costumes reveal that it’s Ric Flair’s robe that is burning.

5) D-Generation X

In the above image, a DX sign can be noticed on the right top corner which almost confirms the inclusion of Shawn Michaels and Triple H. It can also be taken as an indicator to the inclusion of Sean Waltman, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn.

6) The Undertaker

Further in the trailer, the masked vigilante ignites The Undertaker’s entrance attire.

7) Mick Foley

Mick Foley’s Mankind mask and Mr. Socko are one of the display items at the museum that Rollins destroys.

8) “Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase

Rollins also destroyed the Million Dollar Championship which is the property of “Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase.

9) Andre The Giant

The statue that was used to tease the announcement of WWE 2K18 in one of WWE’s tweets, is beheaded with a sledgehammer in the trailer.

10) Dusty Rhodes

A split second of the trailer is also devoted to Dusty Rhodes’ boots getting slapped aside by Rollins.

11) Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake

The Architect didn’t even spare a pair of scissors.

12) Stone Cold Steve Austin

And finally, Rollins drops Stone Cold’s ATV before exiting the museum which is reduced to flames.

What’s next?

WWE 2K18 will release on 17th October, 2017. There should be more announcements in the coming weeks regarding the description of game modes, enhancements and revelation of the in-game roster.

Author’s take

2K Games killed two birds with one stone through this year’s WWE 2K game trailer. The video not only managed to hint at the roster inclusions from the past but also built an interesting story to go with their tagline “Be Like No One”.