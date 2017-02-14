WWE Rumors: Snoop Dogg, Donald Trump, Mike Tyson to be unlockable characters in WWE 2K18

Several celebrities who have been inducted into the Hall Of Fame over the years are likely to be added to the list of Legend Superstars.

The latest instalment will have several new additions

What’s the story?

According to our sources, American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg, the new President of the United States, Donald Trump and boxing legend Mike Tyson will be included in the list of unlockable characters in the next instalment of 2K’s WWE franchise.

Snoop Dogg, who was inducted into the organisation’s Hall Of Fame last year, is set to be included alongside the likes of Big Show, Booker T, Diesel, Kevin Nash, Steve Austin and Vader amongst others. His unlock price will be set around 50,000 VC, while President Trump will cost you around 85,000 VC.

Mike Tyson’s unlock price is likely to be set around 75,000 VC.

In case you didn’t know…

Snoop Dogg, apparently, had enough cross-promotional appearances at WWE events over the years to book himself a cannabis-scented spot in the Hall Of Fame. At the eve of WrestleMania 32, the rap legend became the latest celebrity entrant into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He joined a stellar list of celebrity inductees, with the new President of the United States, Trump, an A-Team favourite, Mr T, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tyson, among them. Nevertheless, Snoop is, ostensibly, the first and only musician to make this cut.

The heart of the matter

In 2K’s WWE games, unlockables can be obtained from the VC Store under the Store Tab in the main menu. As one plays matches in every other mode in the game, he gains VC to spend in the store. From the store, one can obtain Legend Superstars, Championships to use in Create-A-Championship and Classic Arenas from older eras of wrestling.

To open some of the unlockables for purchase, one needs to play both My Career and WWE Universe Mode. Until one completes certain portions of those modes, some Superstars, Arenas, and Championships won't appear.

Now our sources claim that several celebrities who have been inducted into the Hall Of Fame over the years are likely to be added to the list of Legend Superstars in WWE 2K18. Among them, Snoop, Trump and Tyson are the frontrunners.

What’s next?

If 2K continues with this trend in every instalment, it might be just a few more years before we play with characters like Hugh Jackman (famous for portraying the role of The Wolverine in the big-screen) and Stephen Amell (of Arrow fame) in the game.

Sportskeeda’s take

Adding these celebrities might make the casual gamers happy but to make the fans of professional wrestling happy, 2K needs to bring a lot more changes to the game. A few of them are listed here.

