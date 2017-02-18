10 current WWE performers that could already be hall-of-famers

Who is headed for WWE immortality when their careers are over?

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 18 Feb 2017, 07:11 IST

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is part of the WrestleMania festivities, set for Orlando, Florida, this year.

Every year as WrestleMania approaches, another WWE event comes up on the calendar: the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Some of the members of the 2017 class are already known, like Kurt Angle and Teddy Long, but there are bound to be additions in the coming weeks.

Some of the fun comes in predicting who will be inducted from past generations, but what about the current crop of stars? Some of them are obvious – like Big Show, Chris Jericho, John Cena and the Undertaker – but others might be less so, and some haven’t even been on the roster all that long.

Here are 10 such names.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton just won the Royal Rumble last month.

Perhaps Randy Orton belongs on the list of obvious names, but he just isn’t always regarded with the same respect as some of those wrestlers. It could be due to his career so closely aligning with Cena, who has been the face of company for more than a decade, but Orton is a clear-cut hall-of-famer regardless.

A third-generation wrestler, Orton is a 12-time world champion with various other titles to his name, and he’s a two-time Royal Rumble winner. He’s also one of the few wrestlers in the current era to gain recognition in mainstream pop culture with his “RKO Out of Nowhere,” all but solidifying him as a future inductee.