5 famous sports personalities you didn’t know smoked marijuana

We have all seen the photo in which Micahel Phelps rips a bong but did you know about this five famous athletes?

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 20 Mar 2017, 20:50 IST

Gibbs’ career was marred with controversies

The most infamous bong-rip ever was one taken by Michael Phelps. The decorated swimmer, who holds the record for most individual gold medals in the history of Olympics, was pictured smoking marijuana off a bong at a party.

Now, of course, this is a story that we all know. We have read the various tabloids, we have seen the pictures and even Phelps has openly admitted to it (not that it affected his performances the least bit).

But have you ever wondered whether any other famous sports person uses marijuana to relax? And if so, does it affect their performance?

Here, we list five famous and successful sports personalities who have allegedly smoked marijuana at some point in their life.

#5 Herschelle Gibbs

South African opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs’ career has always been marred with controversies. From late night parties to playing and scoring a 175 in the record-breaking match against Australia in a hungover state, he has done it all.

As for marijuana abuse, the former cricketer was once caught red-handed during post-match celebrations. Gibbs was accompanied by his teammates Andre Nel, Justin Kemp, Roger Telemachus and Paul Adams, and team physio Craig Smith.

The group was celebrating their win over West Indies in Antigua in May 2011. They were caught in the act at the Jolly Beach Resort in St John’s. All the accused admitted their guilt and the Misconduct Committee, consisting the team management and senior players, accepted that it was a one-off incident.

The Board imposed an R10,000 fine on each of them but the United Cricket Board did not impose additional penalties.