5 reasons why Ashgabat 2017 will be a special event

Let?s take a look at five reasons why Ashgabat 2017 will be a sporting competition to remember for years to come.

The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games promise to be a stellar affair as 65 delegations are set to participate across 21 sports.

With the Games being held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, this will be the first time ever that an Olympic Council of Asia event will be held in the Central Asian region.

It speaks volumes for the efforts being put in, with the organisers leaving no stone unturned to make sure Ashgabat 2017 creates positive headlines across the world.

#1 Ashgabat– A record-breaking city to admire

A multitude of spectators will be in the capital of Turkmenistan come 17 September. Located at 219m above sea level, Ashgabat is known for its stunning architecture. The sight of white marble buildings spread across the city is bound to captivate the spectators alongside the thrilling sporting action.

Some of the amazing sights include the world’s largest enclosed Ferris wheel, located at Alem Entertainment Center. The Serdar Health Path offers a glimpse of Ashgabat’s spectacular landscape. The city is in the Guinness Book of Records for having the highest number of marble buildings in the world.

