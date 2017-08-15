Athletes wish the nation "Happy Independence Day" on Twitter

The nation celebrates its 70th year of independence and as is every year around this time, the sporting world paid its respects to the country that gave them stardom and fame. India has always been a highly patriotic country heavily dependent on their celebrities to spread a positive message. These sporting icons set out to do just that and Twitter provided an able platform.

Here are some of those tweets from imminent sporting personalities.

Happy Independence Day ???????????????????????????? — Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) August 15, 2017

#HappyIndependenceDay ???????? Salute to those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom & to the brave soldiers protecting it now. #Proudindian — Sharmila Nicollet (@MissNicollet) August 15, 2017

आप और आपके पूरे परिवार को श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी व स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं..#IndependenceDayIndia — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 15, 2017

True independence and freedom can only exist in doing what's RIGHT!!

Happy Independence Day!! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/KNN9wnJpuX — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 14, 2017

A day we dedicate to our fellow Indians!



Join us in singing the national anthem! Happy #IndependenceDayIndia #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/0OHyGOM9B7 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) August 15, 2017

Happy Independence Day ???????? pic.twitter.com/vWZwKo1vSJ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 14, 2017

Happy Independence Day ???????? Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/SS1EwWQjju — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2017

दे सलामी इस तिरंगे को

जिस से तेरी शान हैं,

सर हमेशा ऊँचा रखना इसका

जब तक दिल में जान हैं..!!

जय हिन्द, जय भारत

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY???????????????? pic.twitter.com/cBMzrguQ0n — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 14, 2017