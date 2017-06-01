BAI President Dr. Sarma nominated as Chairperson of Asian Para-Badminton Committee

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will serve as the chairperson of the commission for two-year tenure.

by Press Release News 01 Jun 2017, 20:55 IST

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (Image courtesy: Wikipedia)

New Delhi, June 1: Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, president of Badminton Association of India has been nominated as the chairperson of the Asian Para-Badminton Committee.

Dr. Sarma was inducted into the committee during the BWF’s Annual General Meeting in Gold Coast, Australia on May 18th during the sidelines of the Sudirman Cup. The position was earlier held by former BAI chief. Late Dr. Akhilesh Das Gupta.

Dr. Sarma, a sitting MLA from the Jalukbari constituency in Assam, is also a cabinet minister handling portfolios of Finance, Health and Education in Assam will assume his duties with immediate effect and will serve as the chairperson of the commission for a two-year tenure.

BAI aims to become one of the potent forces at the global para-badminton scene and the president’s selection to Asian Para-Badminton committee will only help in taking the endeavour further.

With Para-Badminton to be included in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games for the first time, the development of Indian Para-Badminton is one of the key agenda for BAI and Dr. Sarma’s appointment will play a huge role towards realising the goal. BAI will work in tandem with BWF’s ideology of one sport – one team philosophy and promote Para-Badminton not only in India but the whole world.

“This is indeed a matter of great pride for BAI that Dr. Sarma has been elected as the president of the body. His selection shows how important India is considered in the global badminton circuit and only underlines BAI’s commitment towards taking the sport to unprecedented heights,” Mr. Anup Narang, Honorary Secretary General and official spokesperson of BAI said.

“We are quite sure that Dr. Sarma will do great justice to his new role and will hit the ground running and will develop leaps and bounds in years to come,” Mr. Narang further added.