Chinese President Xi Jinping praises Hindi sports biopic Dangal

The exchange between the two world leaders was a memorable one.

The two world leaders met to discuss bilateral relations

What’s the story?

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi recently met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and their exchange was one to remember. Modi met the Chinese President to discuss Indo-China relations but the meeting, as it turns out, will be remembered for different reasons.

In a stunning statement, Mr. Jinping thanked Modi for India’s cooperation and contribution in the BRICS forum and added that “he watched Aamir Khan-starrer Bollywood film Dangal and liked the movie.” The Indian Prime Minister acknowledged the comment and agreed the movie was indeed very good.

The exchange between the two leaders sent Twitter into a tizzy and social media has been buzzing since. The comment proves the global outreach of Bollywood and highlights the importance of Sports in the movie industry.

In case you didn’t know...

Dangal had made history in China by becoming the very first top-grossing non-Hollywood film and was held in high esteem by one of the leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Liu Yunshan.

In his address to media at a BRICS Media Forum, Yunshan claimed that the sports biopic even earned more revenue than a lot of top Chinese movies and that the Chinese public loved the movie.

Dangal amassed massive numbers in China

The heart of the matter

Dangal amassed a whopping Rs. 1,100 crores since its release on 5th May 2017 in China and subsequently scripted history by becoming only the 33rd film in Chinese history to earn RMB 1 billion. The movie continues to be screened in over 7000 Chinese theatres.

It should hence, come as no surprise that the Chinese President not only saw the movie, but also loved it so much. The sports biopic highlighted the journey of two young and aspiring women wrestlers trained by their father in humble dwellings.

It showcases the struggle of women in India especially in the field of sports and the journey of the two girls in many ways, should act as motivation for young women eager to ply their skill internationally. The movie’s success in China further establishes India’s impact on the world.

What’s next

The Chinese President’s statement should encourage more wrestlers, especially women, to perform at their best and bring medals home to the country. The movie itself broke barriers and glass ceilings by making women the main highlight and its international recognition proves that there’s always room for success stories in the field of entertainment.

It should further open the Chinese market to more enjoyable Hindi cinema and this acts a major incentive for movie directors to make more films on sports.

Author’s take

There have been several movies in Bollywood on sports over the years but none have had the impact that Dangal did. For a change, women were the stars in the movie and their journey to becoming wrestling’s elite is motivating even for the most casual of viewers. The movie’s recognition by such a popular world leader is a matter of pride for both Indians and world sport alike.

