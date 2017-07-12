10th standard Indian girl wins three medals at Dance World Cup

Vinaya made an entire nation proud with her dance.

by Sarthak Sharma News 12 Jul 2017, 19:31 IST

Vinaya Seshan hails from Bengaluru

What’s the story?

An Indian tenth standard student, Vinaya Seshan did an entire nation proud after she managed to bag three medals at the recently concluded Dance World Cup in Germany. She is a student at the famed Inventure Academy and hails from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The talented youngster added to her already impressive tally of three medals from last world championships, winning gold in the duet category at the event and also winning one bronze in the hip hop group category and her second bronze in the hip hop solo category. The win puts India firmly among the top contenders in the Dance World Cup scene.

In case you didn’t know…

Vinaya has been dancing passionately since grade one and has continued pursuing her passion ever since. As can be seen in her performances, the Bengaluru native prefers to dance in her Inventure Academy blue uniform as she considers it lucky and has won medals wearing it in the past.

The World Cup saw participation from over 12,000 participants and 47 countries in total, making Vinaya Seshan’s achievement even grander. The teenager has been a regular in all of Inventure Academy’s dance and music productions since she began pursuing her dance dream.

The heart of the matter

India’s dance academies are growing and performances such as these would come as a big boost for upcoming performers in the industry and as Vinaya proved, the sky is the limit. At her tender age, she has also managed to find time to pursue music as a passion and is a table, guitar and piano player.

Versatility, in her own words, is the most important skill. "Being versatile is important; at the same time finding the right balance is difficult, but achievable," she told TOI in an interview. With her talent, Vinaya will certainly go places no matter what career she chooses.

What’s next?

Her achievement is no small feat. In an industry which hardly allows much advancement, the team working with this young girl has done a wonderful job in ensuring that she is able to achieve her dream and subsequently find great success. With her eyes set on even more in the future, the dancing world should get ready for this teenage starlet.

Author’s take

Young girls like Vinaya continue to push the envelope and set the bar high forcing young athletes to work hard and inspiring them to do even better than before. Hopefully, this is the start of much more such bright young talents from the country making their mark on the world stage.