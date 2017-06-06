ICC Champions Trophy 2017: OPPO's association with the Indian team begins in grand fashion

The Indian cricket team got off to a stellar start against Pakistan.

OPPO, the proud sponsors of the Indian cricket team

OPPO, the new camera phone has taken the market by storm and created quite a flutter when it bagged the coveted sponsorship of the Indian Cricket team.

For a relatively new entrant into the already densely populated market space, the Brand has been able to carve an identity for itself in a relatively short time. Branded as a camera phone, OPPO now has a concerted presence all over the cricketing spectrum and in many ways is visible as one strong force to be dealt with.

It is indeed poetic, the Camera phone is defining the road ahead for smartphones.

Captain Kohli with the new jersey

The growing force was on in full splendour all over Birmingham for the 'mother of all matches' as India took on Pakistan.

As the sun was out in full glory, OPPO banners dotted the space with some grandeur. It has delved deep into Cricket sponsorship, and it reflected on the stellar work of the marketing agencies.

ICC has acknowledged the growing brand value of OPPO and accorded it the status by starting an association with it and the boundary skirting as well as frequent adverts in the big screen was a glittering reminder of the 'newbies', which has surpassed the established players in the market.

As Indian captain, Virat Kohli entered the cauldron amidst raucous cheers, the OPPO tagline on his left sleeve shone out with some gusto. The journey with the Indian team could not have been scripted better as the Kohli-led defending champions mauled the arch rivals on a damp day in Birmingham.

On a day when rains kept spoiling play, grand sunshine ensured that the proceedings ended with a bang.

One cannot help but draw comparisons with the journey of OPPO, based only on the day's play.

The journey was never always successful, but now the brand is revelling in pristine sunlight.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first and under cloudy skies, the Indian openers in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started their innings with a lot of caution. A journey well begun is half done, trust the team which is sponsored by OPPO to understand this.

As the batsmen settled in, they opened the shoulders and became more expansive, and in many ways was a master class in marketing. The Smartphone after a slightly cautious start began expanding and spreading wings and as they started identifying their areas of strengths, they became a resounding force in the spectrum.

As Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed, Captain Kohli entered the arena and the skipper dug in. For any brand to grow, there has to be a period of settling down and gauging competition and carving out a niche for itself.

Virat slowly got into his groove and even as Rohit Sharma was unfortunately run out, the captain never looked flustered.

What do they say about dealing with setbacks and always maintaining a solid temperament!

Rings a bell, doesn't it. OPPO was not always this successful, they had a few impediments, but they never allowed themselves to be buoyed down.

As Yuvraj Singh joined Kohli and the Indians went on a rampage, it drove home the point that even when the going gets tough, class shines through. Yuvraj, the old warrior stamped home the point that a solid game plan and experience never gets outdated, a feature so well visible in the new OPPO F3 smartphone.

The phone looks stylish and swanky, but the features and the specifications are its USP. There is substance along with style, reasons enough for the world to be swooning over it.

Pakistan never got going in the chase as the Indian bowlers strangled the chase and never allowed the good work done by the batsmen to go waste.

The Indian sauntered home in the end and crushed Pakistan by a whopping margin of 124 runs.

OPPO, the proud sponsors of the Indian team could not have asked for a more auspicious beginning.