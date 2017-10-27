India register huge drop in doping cases in 2016 WADA report

For the first time in 4 years, India has dropped out of the top 10 most doping-tainted countries.

by soumo17 News 27 Oct 2017, 15:53 IST

World Anti-Doping Agency

What’s the story?

India has registered a sharp drop in doping cases, putting the country at the 16th position in the world, behind the likes of France, USA, China and Italy, according to the latest World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report of the 2016 samples.

This is a sharp drop in numbers for India, a country that has been in the top 10 on this list for the last four years.

In case you didn’t know…

The WADA report was published earlier this week, showing the India had registered a sharp drop in doping cases.

An Indian cricketer has tested positive in the 2016 WADA reports, making him the second cricketer from the country to test positive. The previous player to have tested positive was former u19 cricketer Pradeep Sangwan.

From 2012 to 2015, India has finished 8th, 9th, 10th, and 8th again, according to the WADA reports of the respective years.

Heart of the matter

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) had registered a total of 2,831 samples in 216, out of which 132 were blood samples. Out of these, 73 of the samples have come back with a positive result, placing India on the 16th spot, with regards to the number of positive doping cases.

Out of all the sports, athletics has contributed to most of the doping cases (24) in India, while weightlifting and powerlifting came in at a tied second with 14 positive samples each.

However, India (2,831) has sent a lot fewer samples for testing, when compared to countries like Italy (8,158), China (8,233), USA (9,131) and France (7,457).

What’s next?

The decrease in the number of doping positive cases in India is a good sight for the sports in the country. Doping is a huge problem in the country, and is something that needs to be curbed. The fact that India has dropped out of the top 10 doping positive spots in the world is a sign of good things to come.

Interestingly though, NADA has reportedly missed out on the Senior National Games for doping samples, despite the fact that athletics has come out with the highest number of doping cases.

Author’s take:

Doping is something that taints the name of any sport in the country. With high number of doping cases, Indian sports’ name has already earned a bad name due to all the doping cases. Now, the drop in the number of positive cases is something that bodes well for India.