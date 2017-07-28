India to push for inclusion of cricket in 2032 Olympic bid

They are also interested in bidding for the 2030 Asian Games.

In a recent development that will bring delight to sports fans across the nation, cricket could be all set to become a part of the Olympic Games as early as 2032. Sources in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have confirmed to Sportskeeda that they will push for the inclusion of the sport at the quadrennial event as part of its bid for the Games in 15 years' time.

Sportskeeda had earlier reported last month, that the IOA had sent a proposal to host the event in 2032 to Sports Ministry and that talks are currently in a preliminary stage.

The source said, "We are looking to push for Twenty 20 cricket to be included at the Olympics and it will be an integral part of the proposal."

This development is on similar lines as karate's inclusion at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The source added, "Yes, like Japan pushed towards including karate at the Olympic Games they were hosting, our target remains to include T20 cricket in the same manner. We are hoping to get the required support within the required time and we can finally see cricket at the biggest stage of them all."

The broadcast potential of the sport also makes it a tantalizing prospect, with cricket being extremely popular and the Indian subcontinent, which holds a large chunk of the world's population, following it religiously.

In a recent interview, David White, the CEO of New Zealand's cricket board, pointed out the same fact and added that it has the potential to take the rest of the world by storm as well, given its fast pace and will also help take the sport to countries where it is still in a nascent stage.

Earlier this month, it was officially confirmed in an International Olympic Committee (IOC) extraordinary meeting that the next two Olympic Games after Tokyo will be hosted in Paris and Los Angeles, with which city will host which one will be decided via voting next month. Along with India, Germany and Australia are also reportedly interested in placing a bid to host the marquee event in 2032.

Also, if cricket is to return to the Olympics, it will be a comeback after a whopping 132 years. The sport made its solitary appearance way back in 1900 in Paris, with Great Britain clinching the gold medal ahead of France, who took the silver.

Also read: 15 new events to be part of Tokyo Olympics 2020