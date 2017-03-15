IOA considering launching a bid for 2022 Commonwealth Games after Durban stripped

Durban was stripped off 2022 Commonwealth Games and India might fancy making a bid.

Durban has been stripped off the rights to host 2022 CWG

What’s the story?

The last time a major international sporting event happened in India was in 2010 (Commonwealth Games) and in a lot of ways, it turned out to be a fiasco. However, it now seems that the Indian Olympic Assocation (IOA) is contemplating throwing in a bid for hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This comes in the wake of South African city Durban being stripped off the rights to host the Games by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

According to reports, Durban was financially incapable of hosting the tournament, thereby losing the right. In a statement, CGF President Louise Martin said, "The CGF is fully confident and committed to delivering a successful Commonwealth Games for athletes and fans in 2022.”

The context

South African city Durban would have become the first from the continent to host the Commonwealth Games (CWG), which are held every four years and sees more than 50 members participate. However, the city’s economic inability to host the event and a report by ABC said that the projects for the games were proving to be quite expensive.

"It is with disappointment that the detailed review has concluded that there is a significant departure from the undertakings provided in Durban's bid and as a result a number of key obligations and commitments in areas such as governance, venues, funding and risk management/assurance have not been met under the revised proposition,” said the CGF statement.

The details

Though the IOA will be contemplating the idea of making a bid for the 2022 CWG, there has been no clarity in naming the city, which will be a contender for hosting the tournament. Hosting a tournament as prestigious as Commonwealth Games will take a great deal of economic planning and setting up. Also, even if India makes a bid for the 2022 CWG, it will face tough competition from British cities Birmingham and Liverpool.

Author’s take

Sports in India, apart from cricket, have risen in the country in the past half a decade, making sports like badminton, shooting, boxing, wrestling and gymnastics become even more popular than before. There are big economic hurdles that India will need to cross if they are to make a successful bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Furthermore, CGF is going to take the past, especiall the scams related to 2010 Games, before considering India as hosts.