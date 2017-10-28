IOA Secy Gen calls Emergency EC Meeting on Nov 7

Mehta called the Council meeting on the request of 19 members.

by PTI News 28 Oct 2017, 17:49 IST

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The internal power struggle at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) intensified with General Secretary Rajiv Mehta calling an Emergency Meeting of its Executive Council on November 7 on demand of 19 members.

Mehta called the Council meeting on the request of 19 members, who met in the Capital yesterday.

These 19 members demanded the shifting of the venue of the Executive Council Meeting earlier scheduled to be held on November 9 in Chennai as well as that of the Annual General Body Meeting -- which is also slated to be held on December 14 in Chennai -- to New Delhi.

"I am in receipt of the written communications from 19 office bearers and members of the Executive Council of the IOA vide which they have requested for shifting of the venue of both the meetings (Executive Council meeting on 9.11.2017 and Annual General Meeting on 14.12.2017), which is sought to be held as per the notice issued by the President, lndian Olympic Association from Chennai to Delhi.

"They have desired that the venue of the meeting at Chennai is not convenient for holding these meetings on account of various reasons," Mehta said.

An Emergency Meeting of the Executive Council can be called within 10 days.

Earlier on October 23, IOA President N Ramachandran had called the Executive Council Meeting on November 9 and the AGM on December 14 in Chennai.

The meeting of the 19 Executive Council members also decided to add additional items in the agenda the Executive Council meeting called on November 7 here.

These include discussion on the notice for expulsion of IOA President under the provisions of constitution moved by Hockey India, to ratify the list of members of the IOA and nominate the members of the Election Commission/Returning Officer as per the constitution for the election process.