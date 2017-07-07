Matt Kenseth unlikely to return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018

Kenseth, who has driven full-time on the NASCAR Cup circuit since 2000, is seeking a ride for the 2018 season.

by Omnisport News 07 Jul 2017, 20:33 IST

Matt Kenseth said Friday he doesn't believe he'll be back in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota next season.

“I’m not really worried about it but as of today, I do not have a job for next year,” Kenseth told NBC Sports. “I hope to still be racing. I think I got some wins left in me and hopefully can race for championships.

“I don’t have anything lined up at this moment for 2018. I haven’t worked on anything real hard. But I do not think I will have the option to return to race at JGR next year, unfortunately.”

Kenseth, who has raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup series since 2000, is in his fifth year at JGR. The 45-year-old driver, who won the 2003 NASCAR Cup championship, has 38 career victories, tied with Kyle Busch for 19th on the all-time list. He's 11th in points this season.

“It’s been a slow start,” Kenseth said. “It has not been a good year at all. I just want to try to get back to victory lane and qualify for the playoffs and have a shot at the championship."

Kenseth refused to speculate on whether he might be a candidate for the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports ride next season following Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s retirement.

“I probably already said too much about what I’m not doing next year, so I don’t really have anything to talk about what I am doing at this point," Kenseth told NBC. "At this point, I don’t have anything going on next year and am trying to get focused on running better and winning races.”