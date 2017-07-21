NASCAR at Indianapolis: Vegas odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

Betting favorites and fantasy sleepers for Sunday's Brickyard 400.

by Omnisport 21 Jul 2017, 03:22 IST

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson

Widely considered one of NASCAR's four "majors," Kyle Busch returns to the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the verge of history at the iconic track.

Busch, who is winless dating back to last season's Brickyard 400, is seeking to become the first driver in history to win three straight races at Indy, after he also won in 2015.

Among active drivers at Indianapolis, Busch has the second-best average running position (10.8) and driver rating (105.5). The top racer per driver rating is Jimmie Johnson (105.7), who also leads active competitors at the 2.5-mile track with four wins and is our pick to win Sunday. Last year's champion also has six top fives, seven top 10s and a 14.6 average finish in 15 career starts at Indy.

While the track layout is very unique, there is one track in which teams look to emulate data from — Pocono Raceway. Yes, Pocono has just three turns but it's also a flat track with varying banking in the turns and long straightaways. Earlier this season Ryan Blaney won after leading the final 10 laps for his first career victory. Kevin Harvick was second but Busch led the most laps.

It's no surprise Busch is one of the favorites to win Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) but also lurking will be co-favorite and current points leader Martin Truex Jr.

What are the Las Vegas odds for the NASCAR race at Indy?

Here are the race odds according to Westgate Sportsbook:

Martin Truex Jr. 3/1

Kyle Busch 3/1

Kyle Larson 5/1

Kevin Harvick 8/1

Jimmie Johnson 8/1

Denny Hamlin 12/1

Chase Elliott 12/1

Matt Kenseth 12/1

Brad Keselowski 15/1

Joey Logano 25/1

Erik Jones 40/1

Ryan Blaney 40/1

Clint Bowyer 40/1

Jamie McMurray 40/1

Kurt Busch 60/1

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 60/1

Daniel Suarez 100/1

Kasey Kahne 100/1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200/1

Austin Dillon 200/1

Ryan Newman 200/1

Paul Menard 200/1

Ty Dillon 500/1

Trevor Bayne 500/1

AJ Allmendinger 500/1

Aric Almirola 500/1

Danica Patrick 500/1

Chris Buescher 500/1

Michael McDowell 1000/1

Field (all others) 1000/1

Who are the sleepers to win the NASCAR race at Indy?

Erik Jones finished third earlier this season at Pocono after starting from the 15th position. Jones has fared well at large, non-restrictor plate tracks this season and has show great speed at Indy during the Xfinity Series despite unlucky finishes.

Ryan Newman is a 200/1 long shot, despite having the third-best "fastest laps run" at Indy to go along with one win. South Bend, Indiana’s own already has a win this season and is willing to gamble if it turns into a fuel race, as is Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon, who've shown success at larger tracks this season.

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR in Indy?

Denny Hamlin will attempt to continue his momentum after winning last Sunday at New Hampshire. In 11 starts at Indy, Hamlin has four top fives, six top 10s and a 13.4 average finish. He placed fourth at The Brickyard last year and claimed three consecutive top-five finishes there.

At the past seven races at 2.5-mile, non-restrictor plate tracks, Brad Keselowski owns the second-best average finish and is the only driver at Indy's similar track of Pocono that has finished in the top five in the last four races there. At Indy, Keselowski hasn't fared too well, but could be a great option at $9,300 on DraftKings.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is a great buy-low option at $7,000 on DraftKings. He's had finishes of 11th and 12th at the past two races at Pocono and Indy, respectively.

To save salary, draft Ty Dillon or Paul Menard, the latter of who actually won at Indy in 2011 and has finishes of 10th and 14th over the past two races there.