Pallekele, Aug 25 (PTI) Statistical highlights of the

by PTI News 25 Aug 2017, 10:52 IST

second ODI between India and Sri Lanka here.

# India's total (231) is their second lowest score to include two century stands -- 109 for the first wicket and 100 (unbroken) for the eighth wicket -- the lowest being 229 vs New Zealand at Baroda on December 4, 2010.

# India could make just 22 while losing six wickets -- from second to seventh. Against New Zealand at Dambulla on August 10, 2010, they had lost six wickets for 28 runs.

# Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys splendid record in wins - his tally being 5682 at an average of 73.79, including seven hundreds and 38 fifties, in 166 matches.

# Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have shared 11 century stands -- the joint-third highest by an Indian pair -- the top two being 26 by Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar and 13 by Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar.

# With his dismissal at 49, Dhawan has missed equalling a record for most fifty-plus innings against any opponent in ODIs. He had registered six fifty-plus innings in a row before today's match -- 94, 113, 79, 91, 125 and 132* vs Sri Lanka between 28-2-2014 and 24-8-2017. Javed Miandad between 26-3- 1985 and 25-5-1987 had registered seven fifty-plus innings -- 71, 59, 77*, 60, 113, 71* & 68 vs England.

# Rohit's fifth fifty (54) vs Sri Lanka is his 32nd in ODIs -- his second in Sri Lanka -- the first being 69 at Dambulla on June 22, 2010.

# Rohit is averaging 60-plus in ODIs this year -- his tally being 362 in seven innings, including a hundred and three fifties, in seven matches.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53 not out off 80 balls) has recorded a career-best score in ODIs, outstripping the 31 vs England at Dharamsala on January 27, 2013.

# Kumar is the fourth India's No.9 batsman to register a fifty in ODIs, joining JP Yadav, Madan Lal and Praveen Kumar.

# Kumar is the fourth No.9 batsman to post a fifty in successful chases in ODIs, joining Australia's James Faulkner, Kenya's Thomas Odoyo and New Zealand's Brendon McCullum.

# Dhoni and Kumar were involved in a partnership of 100 not out -- India's highest eighth wicket partnership vs Sri Lanka in ODIs, obliterating the unbroken 57 between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel at Ranchi on November 16, 2014.

# India's previous highest eighth-wicket stand in ODIs was 84 between Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar vs Australia at Vadodara on 25-10-2009.

# For the first time a hundred-run partnership has been recorded for the eighth wicket in successful chases in ODIs, bettering the 99 (unbroken) between Ravi Bopara and Stuart Broad for England vs India at Manchester on August 30, 2007.

# Akila Dananjaya has produced his first five-wicket haul in ODIs, eclipsing the 4 for 47 vs Zimbabwe at Hambantota on July 10, 2017. He has become the fourth Sri Lankan bowler to take six or more wickets in an ODI vs India, joining Muttiah Muralitharan (7/30 at Sharjah on October 27, 2000), Ajantha Mendis (6/13 at Karachi on July 6, 2008) and Angelo Matthews (6/20 at Colombo (RPS) on September 12, 2009