PM Modi hails Sindhu after epic World Championship final

by PTI News 27 Aug 2017, 22:22 IST

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in hailing PV Sindhu's awe-inspiring performance at the World Championship, where she ended a silver-medallist after losing a breathtaking final.

"Well played @Pvsindhu1! We are proud of your game at the @2017BWC finals. Congratulations," tweeted Modi minutes after Sindhu lost a marathon battle to Nozomi Okuhara.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated the Indian shuttler on winning her third medal at the World Championship.

"Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name. A role-model for a generation, aged 22. India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1 Most breathtaking finals," he wrote.

While the gruelling contest was on between Sindhu and Okuhara, Sehwag had tweeted: "Making India switch off from watching a cricket match while we are batting, what a joy to watch. #Sindhu in full flow. Come on India".

Veteran tennis star Leander Paes tweeted a picture of Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the podium and wrote, "Watching two of our Champions on the Podium is such a proud feeling!! #BWC2017."

"You are an inspiration @Pvsindhu1 .What an epic display of badminton skills that was. Privileged to watch. Thank you #Sindhu," wrote former India batsman Mohammad Kaif.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) also

"Winning that rally at game point required intense amount of will and belief that you can do it. No words to describe #Sindhu's performance." BAI's tweet on their official twitter handle read.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Well played PV #Sindhu. You made the country proud. Congratulations