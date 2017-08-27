Rebel AIBA faction seeks Extraordinary EC meet next month

by PTI News 27 Aug 2017, 16:46 IST

Hamburg, Aug 27 (PTI) The rebellion in the International Boxing Association (AIBA) continues to intensify and the faction seeking ouster of President Ching Kuo-Wu has demanded an Extraordinary Executive Committee meeting next month to discuss incumbent administration's financial dealings.

The faction, comprising 11 of the 18 Executive Committee members, met here on the sidelines of the ongoing 19th World Championships and "requested" Wu to provide copies of the financial agreements, which they claim, have been marred by corruption. They have demanded that the meeting take place in Dubai.

Wu, on his part, has consistently rejected the allegations and downplayed the rebellion, refusing to comment ever since the matter landed in a Swiss court, which has, for the time being, ordered status quo in the AIBA.

"The Executive Committee is respectfully requesting copies of agreements that you have signed. Since the Executive Committee has never seen these agreements which have been seriously negatively affecting the finance conditions of our organisation, we demand your immediate reply by sending them to all EC members by September 1," the rebel EC faction said in a letter to Wu.

The agreements sought from the AIBA are: loan agreement with Azerbaijani company Benkons, which is seeking repayment of USD 10 million lent by it to AIBA, and investment agreements with the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation and Chinese company AliSports.

"... we plan to investigate them and discuss among members in order to find any possible way to have AIBA avoid facing some dire situations in the future. We expect absolute transparency in the matter," the letter to Wu stated.

The AIBA is scheduled to conduct an Extraordinary Congress in November in Dubai, while the Swiss court will rule on who will run the show in the world body next month.

Wu has been AIBA's President since 2006 and on the opening day of the ongoing championship, he refused to take questions on the current situation in the world body