Red Bull Mind Gamers host the first-ever Escape Room World Championship in Budapest

Tania Sachdev is one of the Red Bull Mind Gamers Specialist and commentator at the Red Bull Mind Gamers Finals in Budapest on 25th March.

by Press Release News 22 Mar 2017, 14:06 IST

Professional chess player, Tania Sachdev, will take part in the global event

This week 24 teams from around the globe will fly to Budapest to take on the ultimate escape room, Mission Unlock Enoch, for the Escape Room World Championship, hosted by Red Bull Mind Gamers.

Red Bull Mind Gamers is an online platform with thought-provoking challenges of the mind, that kicks off ongoing real-life challenges in all parts of the world.

More than 9,000 contestants competed in over 75 qualifier events in 22 countries. In a 20-minute multi-screen puzzle challenge in teams of four, they had to prove themselves to earn a spot for the final stage of the tournament: a never-before-seen Escape Room built in Budapest.

The 22 best teams from over 75 qualifier events hosted in 22 countries + 2 Wildcard teams head to Budapest, to test their mental acuity at the World Finals of the first-ever Escape Room World Championship. They face a never-before-seen Escape Room based on quantum logic and designed by a team led by Dr Scott Nicholson, Professor of Game Design at the BGNlab, Wilfrid Laurier University and produced by Fox in a Box.

Escape rooms are an alternative world, each step has just one solution, and it’s going to be quite complex. If participants think they recognise a challenge’s components, they could adopt the wrong method and waste precious seconds on a plan that will never work.

Countries represented: Austria, Azerbaijan, Estonia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Oman, Norway, Romania, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, USA, Australia (wildcard) and Canada (wildcard)

Arjuna Awardee chess player, Tania Sachdev has been given the honour to be one of the Red Bull Mind Gamers specialist at the Red Bull Mind Gamers Finals in Budapest. She will also be a commentator at World Finals live show. Tania is the youngest and only Indian woman chess player to hold the International Master and Woman Grandmaster titles—two of the highest titles in The World Chess Federation. She is also a commentator and a chess presenter.

On being selected as one of the specialists at the Red Bull Mind Gamers Finals in Budapest on 25th March, renowned Indian Chess player and Red Bull Athlete Tania Sachdev said, “It’s exciting and an honour for me to be a part of a historic gaming milestone where national champions from 22 countries will battle for top honors at the ‘Mission: Unlock Enoch World Finals’ in Budapest hosting the first-ever Escape Room World Championship.

“For the first time, the best players in the booming new sport of escape room gaming will have a chance to prove their mastery in a World Championship. I see Red Bull Mind Gamers as a great platform that offers thought-provoking interactive content for those who wish to engage and challenge their minds. Mission Unlock Enoch is a race against time that challenges four problem-solving skills: creativity, logic, visual thinking and strategy. Being a chess player, mind games are a passion for me, the Escape Room takes this to the next level. I look forward to being a part of the event.”