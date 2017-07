Sporting world reacts to the death of Chester Bennington

The news has sent shock waves through the sporting world as well.

by Sarthak Sharma Tweets 21 Jul 2017, 13:43 IST

Chester Bennington

Following the shocking news of the Linkin Park lead singer's suicide, the sporting world took to Twitter to share their grief. Here are the best ones:

Really sad to hear about Chester Bennington. He did so many amazing things and will be missed. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 20, 2017

Very sad to hear the passing one of my all time favorites.. Linkin Park's Chester Bennington..#RIP brother?? pic.twitter.com/Run302jVYq — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) July 20, 2017

The majority of my gym playlist are songs from Linkin Park. RIP Chester Bennington. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 20, 2017

Chester Bennington ? — Sharmila Nicollet (@MissNicollet) July 20, 2017

R.I.P. Chester Bennington — Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 20, 2017

In the end you made us Numb. RIP #ChesterBennington ? — Yuvraj Walmiki (@YWalmiki) July 21, 2017

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017