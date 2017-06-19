Sports For All, India’s largest "professional" youth sporting championships opens registrations for season 3

SFA has been a phenomenal success, with over 35,000 kids participating in 25 Olympic disciplines at three state-of-the-art stadiums.

by Press Release News 19 Jun 2017, 19:50 IST

Sports For All has announced the opening of registrations for its third edition

The country’s most professional and premier multi-sports championship event for schools, Sports For All, has announced the opening of registrations for its third edition. Mumbai’s marquee sports event is expected to host a huge number of talented boys and girls from schools in and around Mumbai for the year 2017.

Conceived and launched two years ago to provide schools and athletes with the most aspirational sports platform, SFA has been a phenomenal success, with over 35,000 kids participating in 25 Olympic disciplines at three state-of-the-art stadia.

After completing the first two seasons, SFA has now truly established itself as a platform for the "best athletes" at the grassroots level. The all-encompassing system enables every school and every athlete with an equal chance across ALL sporting disciplines that give a clear indication of the talent which lies in schools and brings forth the best of them on a fair and competitive platform.

SFA’s uniqueness and impact also stem from the fact that every match played at the championship is professionally video recorded, resulting in a huge video pool for scouts and coaches to see. All 7500 matches of 2015 and their videos can be watched by logging into www.sfanow.in.

SFA 2017 will see many new additions in several aspects of the off-ground activities with the sole aim to further enhance the athlete experience. This would include the new version of the SFA Data & Analytics-driven portal. SFA is also going to offer Video Analysis Services to participating athletes which will help them better their performance.

Scouting Talent by way of videos from the SFA portal is going to be one of the most exciting components which lead to athletes being scouted by academies and talent scouts. SFA is also announcing various awards along with scholarships in each sport for the most promising athletes, strongest school contingents, best coaches amongst others.

SFA will announce various awards for promising athletes

Rishikesh Joshi, Founder SFA: “We incepted Sports For All keeping in mind a single purpose – that is to unearth talent from the roots across the country, give them a holistic future ready sports platform & empower these future champions in their quest for sporting excellence and give them a future path.“

The School Ranking System, another unique dimension to SFA, has been a key driver so far to measure the performance of every school and its athletes and has brought about transparency to the system.

“We have devised report cards for every school that has participated in our championship tournament which gives them a detailed and accurate analysis of their performance in every sport and their overall result to where they stand on the leadership board compared to other schools,” said Rishikesh.

“Hence coaches and school authorities have already started preparing their contingents for SFA Mumbai 2017. The school authorities are pushing their coaches to do better on the Ranking System, the coaches and students together have now started preparing and playing for the PRIDE of the institution that they represent.“

SFA has maintained nominal annual fees for schools at Rs 12,000 and athletes (from registered schools) at Rs200/- for participating in the proposed 25-plus sporting disciplines. It also proposes to offer special individual and team awards in various categories. Youngsters from any school can register in their individual capacity`for the championship as well.

A one-city event currently, SFA plans to expand and pan India by 2021. SFA hopes to make India proud of an all integrated and full proof Inter-School & Inter-College sporting system, which will churn out a talent pool of champions that will go on to represent India. SFA is a revolutionary concept. It is not an incremental change – it is a radical change! Your support and our spirit will help identify and create future champions.