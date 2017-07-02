Steph Curry is worth $400million! - LeBron James questions salary cap

Stephen Curry is reportedly worth a whopping $201million. LeBron James says in actuality he is worth double that amount.

by Omnisport 02 Jul 2017, 03:29 IST

Modern-day greats LeBron James and Stephen Curry may play for rival teams on the court, but that did not stop the Cleveland Cavaliers star defending the reported lucrative value of a new deal for the Golden State Warriors talisman.

Saturday saw the beginning of the NBA's free agency but it is, unsurprisingly, Curry – who added a second NBA championship to his glowing resume last season – that is once again stealing the headlines.

Reports suggest that Curry has received a jaw-dropping five-year contract offer worth $201million.

But according to James, considered by many as one of the greatest to have played in the NBA, that still does not reflect his true value to the Warriors.

Ann Killon, a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, posed this question on Twitter: "How valuable is Stephen Curry? In 2010 Lacob bought Warriors for $450 million. Now worth $2.6 billion."

James, a man not afraid to air his opinions, suggested that the new bumper deal should be worth double, such is Curry's worth to the Warriors.

"So tell me again why there's a cap on how much a player should get?? Don't answer that. Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs. #JMTs," he posted.

So tell me again why there's a cap on how much a player should get?? Don't answer that. Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs. #JMTs https://t.co/jMYfI0umWK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2017

Isn't it nice when players defend their fellow professionals? Even if it is unlikely the goodwill will stretch onto the court next season…