Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: The reason why Drew Galloway left TNA

The real reason why Drew Galloway is set to embark on the next chapter of his career.

28 Feb 2017

Drew Galloway became a world champion at TNA

What's the story?

Drew Galloway, formerly known as Drew Mcintyre, announced his departure from TNA on Monday. The former TNA world champion confirmed the rumours that his contract was set to expire this month. According to a report from PWInsider, TNA's nonchalant attitude towards renewing Galloway's contract was the reason he chose to part ways with the company.

It is being said that no solid approach was made by the Anthem Sports-owned promotion to extend the Scotsman's stay until two weeks before the contract expired due to which the Scottish Dragon chose to turn them down and pursue other endeavours.

In case you didn't know...

Drew Galloway was known as Drew Mcintyre during his run with WWE. He had a strong debut and was dubbed “The Chosen One” during the preliminary stages of his run. He held the Intercontinental Championship and was accepted as a future World Champion by both fans and management.

However, due to backstage heat, his push subsided. An alleged altercation with his then-wife Tiffany (Taryn Terrell) also played a significant part in his downfall.

After a disappointing run with WWE, Galloway joined TNA where he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship and the Impact Grand Championship. Galloway also developed a great reputation in the independent circuit where he performed for promotions like PWG, ICW, and WCPW where he is the reigning World Champion.

The heart of the matter

Galloway's contract status has recently come to the fore, and various voices in the industry have predicted his departure. Galloway made the following announcement on Twitter:

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together. I'll miss everyone & I'll see you down that long road — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) February 27, 2017

Also during a recent appearance in January on Pancakes and Powerslams, Drew said the following regarding his contract status:

"I really hope things work out the way I want them to work out... we just have to figure things out. There's obviously people reaching out, but I'm just hoping things work out the way that I hope they work out because I'm having such a good ride right now."

What's next?

Even though Drew won't continue to perform for TNA, he is still an integral part of multiple independent promotions, so it is unlikely that he will appear for any major promotion right away.

Given the way WWE treated him during his first run, it will be interesting to see if both parties are willing to work together or not.

Sportskeeda's Take

Drew Galloway is definitely one of the hottest free agents since his announcement this Monday. He is still 31 and probably at the peak of his career. A WWE run is what the fans would definitely like to see as he was totally underutilised during his previous stint.

He can easily slip into a better spot this time due to the brand extension, or he can also become a part of WWE’s critically acclaimed developmental brand NXT.

