Kevin Harvick wrecks out of Kobalt 400, rips NASCAR's medical response

Kevin Harvick will not record another win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

by Omnisport 13 Mar 2017, 02:31 IST

Harvick was working his way up from a 19th staring position in Sunday's Kobalt 400 when he was involved in a one-car wreck in Turn 1 after appearing to blow a right-front tire.

Crew chief Rodney Childers said on the team's radio the No. 4's race is over.

“It started vibrating about four or five laps there before it blew out, and I was just trying to ride it to the end of the stage there," Harvick told Fox Sports. "The worst part was the medical response. It took them forever to get to the car. I thought we made that better, but obviously we haven’t.

"All in all, our Mobil 1 Annual Protection Ford was running good. We were just too loose right there. It’s not like we were even tight, so it either just cut the tire, or came apart or melted the bead.”

According to the Westgate Sportsbook, Harvick was a 5-to-1 favorite to win at the 1.5-mile track, but now he'll have to wait until one of his best tracks in Phoenix next weekend for his first win of the season.