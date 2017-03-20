WWE News: Jason Jordan gets married

The America Alpha tied the knot with his fianc.

April Elizabeth and Jason Jordon.

What’s the story?

One-half of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Jason Jordon tied the knot this past Friday with his fianc April Elizabeth. A host of photos of the wedding reception were released on April’s Instagram profile. You can check them out below:

Now Playing... Beauty and The Beast! @jordanwwejj A post shared by April Elizabeth (@x0april0x) on Mar 17, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

In case you didn’t know....

After having a successful amateur wrestling career, Jordan signed a developmental contract with the WWE in July 2011. He was part of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW, which later became NXT). Initially, he was a treated as a jobber all throughout his developmental days until he formed a tag team with Chad Gable. After getting over with the Full Sail crowd, the duo collectively came to be known as The American Alpha.

They won the NXT Tag Team Championship from The Revival at NXT Takeover: Dallas and dropped it at NXT Takeover: Dallas. They were drafted to the SmackDown brand as part of the draft and made waves as a top babyface team from the get go. They eventually won the big won after they defeated the Wyatt Family, Rhyno and Heath Slater and The Usos in a four-corners elimination match to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

They are the current champions and are without opponents heading into WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Jordon’s wife is the owner and stylist of NE Styles which is based in Florida. It's not sure how long Jordon and April have been seeing each other but what’s known is that the couple got engaged in December last year.

Before Friday, Gable was the only Alpha to have found his Alpha Female and Jordan has now officially joined the club.

What's next?

With WrestleMania 33 coming up, we’re sure the newlywed couple will not be pushing for a honeymoon and would rather wait for the festivities of the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment to be done.

As mentioned above, the Alphas are one of the unbooked stars heading into WrestleMania and all of the ambiguity will be cleared on the coming episode of SmackDown Live. The Usos are the frontrunners to face the Champions and most likely win the titles as the first reign of the former NXT Tag Team Champions has been quite lacklustre.

Author’s take

We at Sportskeeda wish Jordan and Elizabeth a happy married life and all the prosperity for the future. May they have successful personal and professional lives in the years to come.