WWE News: The Rock announces partnership with WWE studios for a new movie on Paige and her family

The Rock will have a role in the movie based on Paige’s life

What’s the story?

The Rock took to his Facebook page to drop a huge announcement about an upcoming movie based on Paige and her family. The Rock-helmed Seven Bucks Productions will join hands with WWE Studios and Film 4 to film the movie based on the life of Paige and her family of wrestlers.

Here’s Rock’s official statement:

In case you didn’t know....

Paige’s (whose real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis) family consists of her father Ricky, who is a reformed gangster and a former pro wrestler, mother Julia and brothers Zak, who are all pro wrestlers. Ricky and Julia had a rough time as they wrestled in small venues across Britain to provide for the family.

That was until Paige and Zak both managed to land WWE tryouts. While Paige managed to land a contract with the WWE and went on to achieve a lot of success, Zak failed his tryout as he wasn’t bulked up according to WWE standards.

The heart of the matter

The movie is based on ‘The Wrestlers: Fighting with my family’ documentary.

According to reports, The Rock will be starring in the movie alongside actress Florence Pugh, who will be portraying the role of WWE’s problem child, Paige. The genre of the movie is said to be a comedy-drama and it will be co-financed by WWE Studios and Film 4.Misher Films’ Kevin Misher will be producing the film along with WWE Studios president Michael Luisi. The executive producers will be Rock, Dany and Hiram Garcia.

Here is the photo of the actress who will be playing Paige in the biopic:

Big news! @TheRock is back in the wrestling world to exec produce (& cameo) in a new film: Fighting With My Family https://t.co/JVjmnqz4OC — Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) February 7, 2017

What’s next?

Reports further revealed the filming will get underway later this month in Los Angeles and London. No word yet on when the movie will be ready for release.

Sportskeeda’s take

To be honest, we’re pleasantly surprised by the development. The Rock is a bonafide star and if he’s sold on the story then rest assured this will be a good watch. Also, Paige and her family have been through a lot of ups and downs – a perfect plot indeed.

This could also end up being one of WWE Studios biggest hits (it’s hard to recollect any) if done justice and we can only hope they The Rock and WWE nail this one.

Tweet speak

Paige took to Twitter and reacted on the announcement with gratitude:

Exciting project just been announced. Thx to @TheRock and @StephenMerchant for giving my family a chance to shine! Forever thankful! — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 7, 2017