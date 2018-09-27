Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
11,063 seats, 500,000 litres of water - The Ryder Cup in numbers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    27 Sep 2018, 00:30 IST
Le Golf National - cropped
Le Golf National's first hole

An enormous amount of work goes into staging an event like the Ryder Cup, which begins on Friday at Le Golf National.

Ahead of the opening tee shots in northern France, we take a look at some of the numbers behind the organisation of the event.

All figures are courtesy of the Ryder Cup.

 

43 - The percentage of French fans expected to attend this week. The American presence in the crowd is set to be 7 per cent, while more than 270,000 spectators are anticipated to come through the gates.

1,350 - The number of volunteers at the Ryder Cup. The youngest is 18, while the oldest is 82!

7,000 - Seven thousand people are working at Le Golf National this week (excluding TV and media). Among them are 2,700 catering staff, 650 police, 300 cleaning staff and 200 scoreboard operators.

8,000 - From Friday to Sunday, 8,000 hospitality meals will be served each day.

11,063 - A total of 11,063 seats can be found in the 10 grandstands on the course. The majority (6,900) of the seats are located in the enormous grandstand behind the first tee.

169,937 - A LEGO Ryder Cup can be seen in one of the spectator villages. Standing 2.38m tall and weighing 88kg, it contains an astonishing 169,937 LEGO bricks.

500,000 - Approximately half a million litres of water per day are being used up for various functions.

620,000,000 - The estimated number of households that will watch the event on TV each day.

