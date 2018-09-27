11,063 seats, 500,000 litres of water - The Ryder Cup in numbers

Le Golf National's first hole

An enormous amount of work goes into staging an event like the Ryder Cup, which begins on Friday at Le Golf National.

Ahead of the opening tee shots in northern France, we take a look at some of the numbers behind the organisation of the event.

All figures are courtesy of the Ryder Cup.

43 - The percentage of French fans expected to attend this week. The American presence in the crowd is set to be 7 per cent, while more than 270,000 spectators are anticipated to come through the gates.

1,350 - The number of volunteers at the Ryder Cup. The youngest is 18, while the oldest is 82!

7,000 - Seven thousand people are working at Le Golf National this week (excluding TV and media). Among them are 2,700 catering staff, 650 police, 300 cleaning staff and 200 scoreboard operators.

8,000 - From Friday to Sunday, 8,000 hospitality meals will be served each day.

11,063 - A total of 11,063 seats can be found in the 10 grandstands on the course. The majority (6,900) of the seats are located in the enormous grandstand behind the first tee.

169,937 - A LEGO Ryder Cup can be seen in one of the spectator villages. Standing 2.38m tall and weighing 88kg, it contains an astonishing 169,937 LEGO bricks.

Standing at 2.38m and weighing 88kg, it’s the LEGO Ryder Cup!



The largest Ryder Cup trophy ever made, it took more than 250 hours to construct and contains 169,937 LEGO bricks. pic.twitter.com/echJo2ocaX — Chris Devine (@chrsdvn) September 26, 2018

500,000 - Approximately half a million litres of water per day are being used up for various functions.

620,000,000 - The estimated number of households that will watch the event on TV each day.