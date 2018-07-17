Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

20 years after Birkdale, Rose seeks 1st British Open title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    17 Jul 2018, 19:58 IST
AP Image

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) — It's been 20 years since Justin Rose, his slight frame shrouded by a baggy red sweater, holed out for eagle to secure a tie for fourth place at the British Open.

He was just a kid then —a 17-year-old amateur seemingly with the golfing world at his feet — but it remains his best finish at his home major.

Rose doesn't understand why.

"I'm kind of comfortable with how bad my record's been here," Rose said Tuesday, two days before the British Open starts at Carnoustie, "... and I don't feel like there's a reason for it, either."

Since that iconic moment at Royal Birkdale in 1998, he's won a major title, an Olympic gold medal and two World Golf Championships, all while becoming a Ryder Cup stalwart for the European team.

He has also risen to No. 3 in the world rankings and could even get to No. 1 with a win this week.

It means his poor British Open record really does jump out from an otherwise impressive resume.

The thing is, Rose is comfortable playing links golf. He won the Scottish Open in 2014 on a links course at Royal Aberdeen and feels he has done well at the Dunhill Links Championship, an annual European Tour event played over the links at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie.

He also said he is playing the most consistent golf of his career "by far." So maybe this could be his year.

"I couldn't think of a better time to turn it around and to sort of bring everything full circle, if you like, and lift the claret jug," Rose said. "Take it any year, but 20 years has a nice ring to it."

This is the latest opportunity for Rose to become the top-ranked golfer, a feat not achieved by an Englishman since Luke Donald in August 2012.

He could have done so by winning the Memorial in Ohio in early June, but he finished tied for sixth. He has since had top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open and the Scottish Open, and Rose doesn't want to take the back-door route to the No. 1 ranking.

"I've really said that I want to get to world No. 1 by winning golf tournaments," Rose said. "There could be opportunities in the next six months — I could get there by finishing seventh somewhere because there's always permutations — but I want to get to world No. 1 by winning."

If Rose wants a pre-Open boost, the last two winners played their opening two rounds with the previous year's champion.

Rose will set out Thursday in a group containing defending champion Jordan Spieth.

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

Associated Press
NEWS
A look at 10 contenders for the British Open
RELATED STORY
Hungry Rose craving second major at Carnoustie
RELATED STORY
British Open title shows Spieth can handle about anything
RELATED STORY
Americans seek joy of six at Carnoustie, Rose out to end...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Thomas hopeful holding claret jug won't jinx him
RELATED STORY
Confident Rose targets tournament wins and number one spot
RELATED STORY
Rose 20 under at Colonial for 3-stroke win over Koepka
RELATED STORY
Stone wins Scottish Open, misses 1st 59 on European Tour
RELATED STORY
The Latest: American golf is rolling heading into US Open
RELATED STORY
25 years after losing spot to Woods, Armour to play Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us