2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open weather update: Will Memorial Park Golf Course have clear weather on Sunday?

The final round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, at the Memorial Park Golf Course. However, the weather forecast for the venue suggests possible rain interruptions.
According to The Weather Network, there is a fair chance of precipitation on Sunday morning and afternoon. The temperature is expected to be around 70°F in the morning and approximately 81°F in the afternoon.
There is a 40% chance of precipitation throughout the morning and afternoon, with cloudy conditions throughout the day.
Here is the final round weather report of the Texas Children's Houston Open:
Morning
- Weather: Cloudy with showers
- Temperature: 70°F
- POP: 40%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 16 mph S
- Wind gust: 23 mph
- Humidity: 86%
Afternoon
- Weather: Chance of a shower
- Temperature: 81°F
- POP: 40%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 17 mph S
- Wind gust: 25 mph
- Humidity: 62%
Evening
- Weather: Mainly cloudy
- Temperature: 73°F
- POP: 30%
- Wind: 17 mph SE
- Wind gust: 25 mph
- Humidity: 82%
Overnight
- Weather: Cloudy
- Temperature: 70°F
- POP: 30%
- Wind: 14 mph S
- Wind gust: 22 mph
- Humidity: 91%
2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Sunday tee times
Golfers will tee off for the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 at 10:20 a.m. ET with Martin Laird, Chan Kim, and S.H. Kim taking the first shot of the day. Callum Tarren, J.J Spaun and Chandler Philips will tee off on the 10th hole.
The third round of the Houston Open concluded on Saturday. At the end of the round, David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti and Thomas Detry topped the leaderboard in a five-way tie with a score of under-9.
Scheffler will tee off in a group with Jaeger and Skinns on the first hole at 12:30 p.m. ET. Detry and Tosti will start their game at 12:20 p.m. ET in a group with Nick Dunlap on the first tee only.
Here are the final round tee times of the Texas Children's Houston Open (all-time in ET):
Hole 1
- 10:20 AM: Martin Laird, Chan Kim, S.H. Kim
- 10:30 AM: Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, Sahith Theegala
- 10:40 AM: Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland
- 10:50 AM: Matti Schmid, Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith
- 11:00 AM: Ryan Moore, Ben Silverman, Kurt Kitayama
- 11:10 AM: Mackenzie Hughes, Garrick Higgo, Si Woo Kim
- 11:20 AM: Harry Hall, Adam Svensson, Cam Davis
- 11:30 AM: Cameron Champ, Erik Barnes, Kevin Dougherty
- 11:40 AM: Alex Noren, Nate Lashley, Billy Horschel
- 11:50 AM: Victor Perez, Tom Hoge, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:00 PM: Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey, Tony Finau
- 12:10 PM: Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Moore, Max Greyserman
- 12:20 PM: Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti, Nick Dunlap
- 12:30 PM: Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger, David Skinns
Hole 10
- 10:20 AM: Callum Tarren, J.J. Spaun, Chandler Phillips
- 10:30 AM: Sam Stevens, Daniel Berger, Peter Malnati
- 10:40 AM: Pierceson Coody, William Furr, Ben Griffin
- 10:50 AM: Joseph Bramlett, Bud Cauley, Mark Hubbard
- 11:00 AM: Taylor Pendrith, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler
- 11:10 AM: Wyndham Clark, Harrison Endycott, Roger Sloan
- 11:20 AM: Michael Kim, James Hahn, Chris Gotterup
- 11:30 AM: Will Zalatoris, Austin Cook, Nick Hardy
- 11:40 AM: Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Scott Gutschewski
- 11:50 AM: Adam Long, Dylan Wu, Ryan Palmer
- 12:00 PM: Sam Ryder, Ryan Brehm, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:10 PM: Emilio Gonzalez, Patrick Rodgers, Tyson Alexander
- 12:20 PM: Aaron Baddeley, Ryan Fox, Adrien Dumont De Chassart
- 12:30 PM: Vincent Norrman, Sam Bennett