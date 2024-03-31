2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open weather update: Will Memorial Park Golf Course have clear weather on Sunday?

The final round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, at the Memorial Park Golf Course. However, the weather forecast for the venue suggests possible rain interruptions.

According to The Weather Network, there is a fair chance of precipitation on Sunday morning and afternoon. The temperature is expected to be around 70°F in the morning and approximately 81°F in the afternoon.

There is a 40% chance of precipitation throughout the morning and afternoon, with cloudy conditions throughout the day.

Here is the final round weather report of the Texas Children's Houston Open:

Morning

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 70°F

POP: 40%

Rain: trace

Wind: 16 mph S

Wind gust: 23 mph

Humidity: 86%

Afternoon

Weather: Chance of a shower

Temperature: 81°F

POP: 40%

Rain: trace

Wind: 17 mph S

Wind gust: 25 mph

Humidity: 62%

Evening

Weather: Mainly cloudy

Temperature: 73°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 17 mph SE

Wind gust: 25 mph

Humidity: 82%

Overnight

Weather: Cloudy

Temperature: 70°F

POP: 30%

Wind: 14 mph S

Wind gust: 22 mph

Humidity: 91%

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Sunday tee times

Golfers will tee off for the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024 at 10:20 a.m. ET with Martin Laird, Chan Kim, and S.H. Kim taking the first shot of the day. Callum Tarren, J.J Spaun and Chandler Philips will tee off on the 10th hole.

The third round of the Houston Open concluded on Saturday. At the end of the round, David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti and Thomas Detry topped the leaderboard in a five-way tie with a score of under-9.

Scheffler will tee off in a group with Jaeger and Skinns on the first hole at 12:30 p.m. ET. Detry and Tosti will start their game at 12:20 p.m. ET in a group with Nick Dunlap on the first tee only.

Here are the final round tee times of the Texas Children's Houston Open (all-time in ET):

Hole 1

10:20 AM: Martin Laird, Chan Kim, S.H. Kim

10:30 AM: Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, Sahith Theegala

10:40 AM: Lanto Griffin, Davis Thompson, Gary Woodland

10:50 AM: Matti Schmid, Davis Riley, Joe Highsmith

11:00 AM: Ryan Moore, Ben Silverman, Kurt Kitayama

11:10 AM: Mackenzie Hughes, Garrick Higgo, Si Woo Kim

11:20 AM: Harry Hall, Adam Svensson, Cam Davis

11:30 AM: Cameron Champ, Erik Barnes, Kevin Dougherty

11:40 AM: Alex Noren, Nate Lashley, Billy Horschel

11:50 AM: Victor Perez, Tom Hoge, Jacob Bridgeman

12:00 PM: Aaron Rai, Chad Ramey, Tony Finau

12:10 PM: Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Moore, Max Greyserman

12:20 PM: Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti, Nick Dunlap

12:30 PM: Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger, David Skinns

Hole 10

10:20 AM: Callum Tarren, J.J. Spaun, Chandler Phillips

10:30 AM: Sam Stevens, Daniel Berger, Peter Malnati

10:40 AM: Pierceson Coody, William Furr, Ben Griffin

10:50 AM: Joseph Bramlett, Bud Cauley, Mark Hubbard

11:00 AM: Taylor Pendrith, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler

11:10 AM: Wyndham Clark, Harrison Endycott, Roger Sloan

11:20 AM: Michael Kim, James Hahn, Chris Gotterup

11:30 AM: Will Zalatoris, Austin Cook, Nick Hardy

11:40 AM: Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak, Scott Gutschewski

11:50 AM: Adam Long, Dylan Wu, Ryan Palmer

12:00 PM: Sam Ryder, Ryan Brehm, Jhonattan Vegas

12:10 PM: Emilio Gonzalez, Patrick Rodgers, Tyson Alexander

12:20 PM: Aaron Baddeley, Ryan Fox, Adrien Dumont De Chassart

12:30 PM: Vincent Norrman, Sam Bennett