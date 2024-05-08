The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship will take place at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club from May 9 to 12. Players will compete in the PGA Tour Signature Event for a purse of $20 million and 500 FedEx Cup Points.

Here are the top five picks for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship.

#1 Rory McIlroy (+750)

Rory McIlroy, 2024 Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am (Image via Getty)

According to BetMGM, Rory McIlroy is favored to win with +750 odds. McIlroy has the best odds to win with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler sitting out of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship as he expects the birth of his first child with his wife Meredith Scheffler.

Fresh off the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory with teammate Shane Lowry and a dozen tournament starts at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club, McIlroy certainly knows the course as he has three victories and nine top 10 finishes at the course throughout his PGA Tour career.

#2 Xander Schauffele (+1000)

Xander Schauffele, 2024 Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am (Image via Getty)

Xander Schauffele finished as the solo runner-up at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

With seven top 10 finishes so far into the 2024 season, 10 top 25 finishes, and one runner-up finish at the 2024 Players Championship, Schauffele has what it takes to put up a good show with +1000 odds to win.

#3 Wyndham Clark (+1400)

Wyndham Clark, 2024 RBC Heritage (Image via Getty)

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship winner Wyndham Clark has +1400 odds to defend his title at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club. Clark won the title in 2023 by a four-stroke margin ahead of Schauffele, earning his first PGA Tour title.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner is currently ranked second in the FedEx Cup Rankings and third in the Official World Golf Rankings. With four top five finishes this season, Clark could win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship after a tied for third finish at his last PGA Tour event in April at the 2024 RBC Heritage.

#4 Patrick Cantlay (+1600)

Patrick Cantlay, 2024 Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am (Image via Getty)

With +1600 odds to win, Patrick Cantlay ranks 10th on the FedEx Cup Rankings and 8th on the Official World Golf Rankings. Cantlay has played ten PGA Tour events this season and has made the cut in all ten events with two top ten finishes and six top 25 finishes.

#5 Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Collin Morikawa, 2024 Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am (Image via Getty)

Collin Morikawa missed the cut at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after a score of four over par. With +2200 odds to win this year, Morikawa finished in the top 10 of the field twice in his last five PGA Tour starts.

With a scoring average of four under over the last five starts, he ranks 11th in the FedEx Cup Rankings after a ninth-place finish at the RBC Heritage followed by his third-place finish at the 2024 Masters.

2024 Wells Fargo Championship Rory McIlroy Round 1 Odds

With the best odds to win the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at +750, Rory McIlroy has +1200 odds to card in a bogey free scorecard for the first round of the PGA Tour Signature event with -110 odds to shoot a first round of 69 or lower. All odds mentioned below are for Rory McIlroy's first round.

McIlroy has +350 odds to make a birdie or better on all par five holes and +700 to birdie the first hole of Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club.

He has +110 odds to shoot 5 or more birdies or eagles with +700 to make an eagle on any hole during his first round.