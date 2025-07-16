2025 Barracuda Championship sleeper picks: 5 players who could shine this week

The Barracuda Championship is just around the corner, starting from July 17, 2025. Before players start to compete for the PGA Tour's tournament title at the Tahoe Mountain Club, there are a few sleeper picks to look out for.

This golf event is the only PGA Tour event that has been using a modified Stableford scoring format since 2012. This format rewards aggressive play, and the 6000 ft. altitude carries drives a bit farther, perfect for the Stableford format.

Thus Championship also offers its players a $4,000,000 prize purse and 300 FedEx Cup points. Before the showdown starts in Truckee, California, here are five sleeper picks:

#5 Taylor Montgomery

With +7000 odds of winning (according to the DraftKings Sportsbook), Taylor Montgomery falls into the niche of underdogs at the Barracuda Championship.

The golfer has suffered from a series of missed cuts at different PGA Tour events this season. However, the tables might finally turn for Montgomery this week at the golf venue in Truckee. Despite his shortcomings, Montgomery is coming off a fresh T8 from the 2025 ISCO Championship.

#4 Austin Eckroat

Austin Eckroat has missed cuts in a series of events at the beginning of this year. He has even missed the cut at the Masters Tournament in Augusta. However, Eckroat is a sleeper pick with +5500 odds of winning the Barracuda Championship, as per the DraftKings Sportsbook.

His latest stint at TPC Deere Run rewarded him with a T11 in the John Deere Classic. Eckroat's first-round 63 was quite spectacular with a birdie on hole 18.

#3 Andrew Putnam

Putnam is a past champion at this event, and his records also include a solo runner-up finish at the Barracuda Championship in 2021. The Pepperdine golfer earned his maiden and only PGA Tour victory when he won this event back in 2018.

Till now, Andrew Putnam has two top 10 performances this year. He recorded a T6 at the RBC Canadian Open and a T8 at the Rocket Classic last month. He has +4500 odds of winning in Truckee event this week.

#2 Erik van Rooyen

Another past winner of this event, Erik van Rooyen stands as an underdog with +4000 odds in his favour. In 2021, Rooyen earned his first PGA Tour title after scoring 50 points in this golf tournament.

This season, Rooyen has faced some setbacks on the Tour. The golfer has recorded two top 10 finishes, a T9 at the Cognizant Classic and a solo runner-up at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson this season. He is tipped to surprise the crowd with a strong performance at the 2025 Barracuda Championship with impressive odds.

#1 Emiliano Grillo can win the Barracuda Championship

With +2500 odds to win, Emiliano Grillo might end up winning the 2025 Barracuda Championship. The Argentine golfer has been dealing with near misses throughout this year.

Grillo has recorded multiple top 20s in events like the Canadian Open, Myrtle Beach Classic, Charles Schwab Challenge and US Open this season. He also secured a runner-up spot in the 2025 John Deere Classic earlier this month.

