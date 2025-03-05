2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong: Individual and Team Predictions Explored

The LIV Golf Hong Kong event last year was one of the most exciting events of the season on LIV Golf. The Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer won the event in the threeway playoff with Cameron Smith and Paul Casey. So fans are excited for this year's edition and are expecting a similar enthralling finish.

For the individual championship this week, Cameron Smith, Richard Bland and Joaquin Niemann could be the golfers to look out for at LIV Golf Hong Kong. Let's take a look:

1. Cameron Smith

Even though Cameron Smith has had a struggling start to the 2025 LIV Golf season, he has a perfect opportunity this week to bounce back. The Australian golfer's game is perfectly suited for the Hong Kong Golf Club, where accuracy off the tee and an impeccable approach game are crucial.

2. Richard Bland

Richard Bland had an average start to the LIV Golf this season, but he has bounced back with an incredible solo fifth finish at Adelaide. The English golfer is already 52 years old, and hence, he relies mostly on accuracy over distance, which is what is required this week. His T8 finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong last year is also a positive.

Richard Bland is one of the favorites to win LIV Golf Hong Kong. Source: Imagn

3. Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann has registered a win at the LIV Golf Adelaide and is coming into the Hong Kong event with more confidence than ever. He is also leading the league currently in Green in Regulations, showcasing his accuracy with irons, which is the primary requirement in Hong Kong this week. Additionally, he has also finished T4 in the previous event, including an ace on the par-3 eighth hole.

Other notable golfers who are predicted to have a good outing this week are David Puig, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer, and Patrick Reed.

2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong team predictions

Here are the predictions for the top three team finishes at the LIV Golf Hong Kong.

1. Legion XIII

Legion XIII will be one of the favorites this week in the team championship. Even though they finished last at the Hong Kong event last year, they are coming into this event with plenty of momentum on their side with a win at Riyadh and a runner-up finish in Adelaide.

Legion XIII will be favorites to win the team championship - Source: Getty

2. Crushers GC

The defending champions of this event are again in contention this week as they have two fourth-place finishes in the first two events of the season. We have seen glimpses of brilliance from Bryson DeChambeau and Anirban Lahiri this season so far, and they will hope for Paul Casey and Charles Howell III to get back in form this week.

3. Fireballs GC

Fresh off a win at LIV Golf Adelaide, the Fireballs GC have made an incredible start to the 2025 LIV Golf season. They finished fifth at Riyadh and won the Adelaide event. The defending champion Abraham Ancer is in form along with David Puig, making them a strong contender to win this week.

The 2025 LIV Golf Hong Kong is all set to begin on March 7 at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Sheung Shui. The LIV Golf Hong Kong is the first of two back-to-back events from the Asian leg, with the Singapore event coming up immediately next week.

