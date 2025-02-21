2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Round 2 tee times and pairing explored

The 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is underway at Vidanta Vallarta. Following the conclusion of the first round, three people are tied for first place. Harry Hall, Jeremy Paul, and Kris Ventura fired up a 7 under par 64 round to take the early lead.

Ad

Harry Hall will tee off the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open at 1:54 PM ET. The Englishman is paired with Kevin Yu and Taylor Moore, who are tied for 18th place and 31st place, respectively.

The second round of the 2025 Mexico Open will see Jeremy Paul paired with Trevor Cone and amateur golfer Justin Hastings. The group will tee off from the tenth hole at 2:49 PM ET.

Meanwhile, co-leader of the 2025 Mexico Open Kris Ventura will tee off the second round with Beau Hossler and Patrick Fishburn. The three world-class PGA Tour stars will tee off at 9:14 AM from the first hole.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open on Friday (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

8:30 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, Justin Lower, Rico Hoey

8:41 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Aaron Baddeley, Carson Young

8:52 a.m. – Will Gordon, Victor Perez, Joe Highsmith

9:03 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy

9:14 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Patrick Fishburn, Kris Ventura

9:25 a.m. – Ricky Castillo, Noah Goodwin, Fred Biondi

9:36 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Aldrich Potgieter, Blades Brown

9:47 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Quade Cummins, Jose Antonio Safa (a)

9:58 a.m. – John Pak, Kaito Onishi, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a)

10:09 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Mason Andersen, Alvaro Ortiz

10:20 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Thorbjørn Olesen, José Cristóbal Islas

1:10 p.m. – Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Ryo Hisatsune

1:21 p.m. – Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid

1:32 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Chan Kim

1:43 p.m. – Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Emiliano Grillo

1:54 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

2:05 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama, Francesco Molinari

2:16 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Harry Higgs, Ryan Fox

2:27 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Riedel, Steven Fisk

2:38 p.m. – Frankie Capan III, Danny Walker, Luke Gifford

2:49 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Vince Covello, Erich Fortlage (a)

3:00 p.m. – William Mouw, Kevin Velo, Jesse Droemer

Ad

Hole 10

8:30 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Charley Hoffman, David Skinns

8:41 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Henrik Norlander, Vince Whaley

8:52 a.m. – Michael Kim, Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard

9:03 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp

9:14 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers, Rasmus Højgaard

9:25 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik van Rooyen, Luke List

9:36 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

9:47 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Matteo Manassero, Karl Vilips

9:58 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Jackson Suber, Will Chandler

10:09 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Matthew Watkins

10:20 a.m. – Jesper Svensson, Cristobal Del Solar, Santiago de la Fuente

1:10 p.m. – Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Ben Kohles

1:21 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Alex Smalley, David Lipsky

1:32 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Tyler McCumber, Jacob Bridgeman

1:43 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

1:54 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Chandler Phillips, Mac Meissner

2:05 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Paul Waring, Thomas Rosenmueller

2:16 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Tim Widing, Taylor Dickson

2:27 p.m. – Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino, Leandro Mihaich (a)

2:38 p.m. – Niklas Nørgaard, Braden Thornberry, Riley Lewis

2:49 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Jeremy Paul, Justin Hastings (a)

3:00 p.m. – Antoine Rozner, Philip Knowles, Gerardo Gomez (a)

Ad

2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 18 players on the leaderboard following the conclusion of the first round of the 2025 Mexico Open (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Harry Hall (-7)

T1 - Jeremy Paul (-7)

T1 - Kris Ventura (-7)

T4 - Isaiah Salinda (-6)

T4 - Alejandro Tosti (-6)

T4 - Brian Campbell (-6)

T4 - Patrick Fishburn (-6)

T4 - Aldrich Potgeiter (-6)

T9 - Ryo Hisatsune (-5)

T9 - Chandler Phillips (-5)

T9 - Francesco Molinari (-5)

T9 - Takumi Kanaya (-5)

T9 - William Mouw (-5)

T9 - Stephan Jaeger (-5)

T9 - Akshay Bhatia (-5)

T9 - Sami Valimaki (-5)

T9 - Ryan Gerard (-5)

T18 - Matt McCarty (-4)

T18 - Kevin Yu (-4)

T18 - Chad Ramey (-4)

T18 - Ben Griffin (-4)

T18 - Henrik Norlander (-4)

T18 - Aaron Baddeley (-4)

T18 - Will Gordon (-4)

T18 - Victor Perez (-4)

T18 - Aaron Rai (-4)

T18 - Jake Knapp (-4)

T18 - Vincent Norrman (-4)

T18 - Patrick Rodgers (-4)

T18 - Santiago de la Fuente (-4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback