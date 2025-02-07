2025 WM Phoenix Open round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open was suspended due to darkness at 6:13 PM local time. With nine players still to finish their first rounds, the second round will begin as scheduled at 9:20 AM ET.

Wyndham Clark leads the WM Phoenix Open with a score of 7 under par 64. He will tee off the second round at 9:53 AM ET from TPC Scottsdale's tenth hole along with Matt McCarty and Akshay Bhatia.

Taylor Moore and Lee Hodges share the second place at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open after posting opening rounds of 6 under par 65 each. The former will play the second round from the first hole at 10:04 AM ET along with Nico Echavarria and Matt Wallace. Meanwhile, Hodges will tee off the second round of the WM Phoenix Open from TPC Scottsdale's first hole at 10:15 AM ET with Adam Svensson and Cameron Young.

The second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open is sure to be exciting with a fully stacked leaderboard. In the 132-player field, all players and ties are separated by one stroke each.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

9:20 AM: Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky

9:31 AM: Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune

9:42 AM: Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole

9:53 AM: Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk

10:04 AM: Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

10:15 AM: Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

10:26 AM: Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson

10:37 AM: Davis Riley, Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon

10:48 AM: Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Jacob Bridgeman

10:59 AM: Daniel Berger, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner

11:10 AM: Hayden Springer, Michael Thorbjornsen, Steven Fisk

2:00 PM: Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles, Matti Schmid

2:11 PM: K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner, David Skinns

2:22 PM: Michael Kim, Will Gordon, Rasmus Højgaard

2:33 PM: Nick Dunlap, Justin Thomas, Luke Clanton

2:44 PM: Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

2:55 PM: Sepp Straka, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im

3:06 PM: Jake Knapp, Luke List, Gary Woodland

3:17 PM: Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3:28 PM: Brendon Todd, Victor Perez, Chandler Phillips

3:39 PM: Chad Ramey, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Hojgaard

3:50 PM: Kris Ventura, Will Chandler, Jesse Mueller

Hole 10

9:20 AM: Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

9:31 AM: Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox, Chan Kim

9:42 AM: Mark Hubbard, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

9:53 AM: Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark

10:04 AM: Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa

10:15 AM: Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler

10:26 AM: Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim

10:37 AM: Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Adam Hadwin

10:48 AM: Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer

10:59 AM: C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Rico Hoey

11:10 AM: Thriston Lawrence, Frankie Capan III, Josele Ballester

2:00 PM: Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman

2:11 PM: J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Patrick Fishburn

2:22 PM: Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

2:33 PM: Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power

2:44 PM: Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Vincent Norrman

2:55 PM: Mackenzie Hughes, Jesper Svensson, Byeong Hun An

3:06 PM: Maverick McNealy, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk

3:17 PM: J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy

3:28 PM: Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Kurt Kitayama

3:39 PM: Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsmith

3:50 PM: Lanto Griffin, Max McGreevy, Paul Waring

2025 WM Phoenix Open Round 1 Provisional Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 16 players at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with 9 players yet to complete the round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Wyndham Clark (-7)

T2 - Taylor Moore (-6)

T2 - Lee Hodges (-6)

T4 - Justin Thomas (-5)

T4 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-5)

T4 - Andrew Putnam (-5)

T4 - Akshay Bhatia (-5)

T4 - Camilo Villegas (-5)

T4 - Adam Schenk (-5)

T10 - Jake Knapp (-4)

T10 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-4)

T10 - Corey Conners (-4)

T10 - Tom Kim (-4)

T10 - Alex Smalley (-4)

T10 - Thomas Detry (-4) (Round 1 incomplete)

T16 - David Skinns (-3)

T16 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-3)

T16 - Jordan Spieth (-3)

T16 - Byeong Hun An (-3)

T16 - Kurt Kitayama (-3)

T16 - Will Chandler (-3)

T16 - Robert MacIntyre (-3)

T16 - Adam Hadwin (-3)

T16 - Matthieu Pavon (-3)

T16 - Keith Mitchell (-3)

T16 - Daniel Berger (-3) (Round 1 Incomplete)

