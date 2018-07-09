31 under! Kim thrilled after smashing LPGA record

Kim Sei-young celebrates her remarkable winning score at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

Kim Sei-young revelled in "a dream come true" after shattering the LPGA's 72-hole scoring record with an extraordinary aggregate of 31 under at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

The 25-year-old South Korean was already the joint-holder of the lowest tournament score in LPGA history, having compiled a 27-under total at the 2016 JTBC Founders Cup to match the mark set by Annika Sorenstam in the 2001 Standard Register PING.

Yet Kim comfortably beat that score in Oneida, Wisconsin, registering an astonishing 31 birdies and an eagle en route to scores of 63, 65, 64 and 65. Her only blemish all week came in round two, when she made a double bogey at the 17th.

"I searched YouTube for how to make [myself] mentally stronger and I really wanted to do something big this week," Kim, who finished nine shots clear of nearest rival Carlota Ciganda, told Golf Channel.

Just to recap @thornberrylpga:



Sei Young Kim set the 72-hole @LPGA scoring record (-31)



Tied the all-time 54-hole scoring record (-24)



Set record for most sub-par holes (birdies/eagles) in a single event

(32)



AND collected her 7th LPGA win!



Not a bad Sunday. pic.twitter.com/GYVKYJ8t4Q — LPGA Media (@LPGAMedia) July 9, 2018

"I would never have thought about it when I was young, about the record. But two years ago [at the] JTBC, [when] I shot 27 under to tie the record with Annika Sorenstam. After that I really wanted the record for four days.

"I'm very happy with a dream come true."