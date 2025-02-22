5 big-name golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld ft. Padraig Harrington

A cut was imposed at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld following the conclusion of the second round on Friday, February 21. The top 65 players and ties who carded in a 36-hole of 3 under par or better made it through to the weekend to earn a slice of the $7 million purse prize.

Ad

Fifty-five players missed the cut at the 2025 Mexico Open. In a world-class field with six amateurs, only two made the cut. Several of the PGA Tour's best players struggled to perform at the challenging Vidanta Vallarta with big names like Padraig Harrington and Rico Hoey missing the cut.

Here's a look at five of golf's biggest names that missed the cut at the 2025 Mexico Open (via PGA Tour):

#1 Padraig Harrington

Padraig Harrington, 2025 Mexico Open At VidantaWorld (Image via Getty)

Padraig Harrington carded in rounds of 68 and 75 to total 1 over par at the 2025 Mexico Open and missed the cut by four strokes. He carded in the same scores as Michael Thorbjonsen and two other golfers.

Ad

Trending

The Irishman played the Trophy Hassan II two weeks ago and tied for sixth place with scores of 72, 74, and 70. Despite a fairly decent start at the 2025 Mexico Open with a 3 under par 68 score, the six-time PGA Tour winner got off to a bad start on Friday with a double-bogey 6 on his starting hole. He went on to card in three bogeys and recorded his lone birdie on the final hole.

#2 Rico Hoey

Rico Hoey, 2025 Mexico Open At VidantaWorld (Image via Getty)

Rico Hoey missed the cut at the 2025 Mexico Open by three strokes. The PGA Tour sensation carded in rounds of 68 and 74 to total even par through two rounds of golf.

Ad

The Philippines native has made four other appearances on the PGA Tour this season. Having missed the cut in two events, he tied for 59th and 58th place at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the American Express, respectively.

Rico Hoey came close to making the cut at the 2025 Mexico Open. However, the pressure got the best of him as he double-bogeyed the par 3 17th hole to cost him two strokes. Despite following it up with a birdie, it was not enough to get him through to the weekend.

Ad

#3 Beau Hossler

Beau Hossler, 2025 Mexico Open At VidantaWorld (Image via Getty)

Beau Hossler missed the cut at the 2025 Mexico Open by two strokes. With scores of even par 71 and one under par 70, the American golfer's scoring was consistent over the past two days.

Ad

Having played four other tournaments this year, Hossler made the cut in all events. He posted two finishes inside the top 15, one finish inside the top 32, and one tied for 69th place finish. Still seeking his maiden win on the PGA Tour, he put up a fight on Friday. However, three birdies in the second round were not enough to combat the bogeys he carded in on Thursday, February 20.

#4 Patrick Fishburn

Patrick Fishburn, 2025 Mexico Open At VidantaWorld (Image via Getty)

Patrick Fishburn carded in rounds of 6 under par 65 and 6 over par 77 to miss the cut by three strokes. The World No. 111 golfer's impressive opening round left him tied for fourth place after Thursday's round.

Ad

Despite being in contention, Fishburn had a tough round on Friday. He carded in eight bogeys during the second round to drop nearly 65 positions on the leaderboard and miss the cut.

#5 Vince Whaley

Vince Whaley, 2025 Mexico Open At VidantaWorld (Image via Getty)

Vince Whaley missed the cut at the 2025 Mexico Open by four strokes. Having carded in consistent rounds of one over par 72 and even par 71, he totaled one over par and tied with Padraig Harrington.

During Friday's round, he carded in three bogeys and three birdies. The World No. 122 golfer played four tournaments before this week's start in Mexico. He made the cut in three events and recorded finishes of T72, T64, and T32 at the Sony Open, American Express, and Farmers Insurance Open, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback