The next stop for PGA Tour golfers is this week's Wells Fargo Championship, which will commence on Thursday, May 9, and conclude on Sunday, May 12, at the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club.

The Wells Fargo Championship is a Signature PGA Tour event boasting a purse of $20 million. This week's competitors are top-ranked players, including Rory McIlroy, defending champion Wyndham Clark, and PGA Tour player Patrick Cantlay.

Here is a list of the top 5 golfers to watch at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship:

5 big-name golfers to watch at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

#1 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Coming off his victory at the Zurich Classic last month, Rory McIlroy is a strong contender to win his second PGA Tour event of 2024. He has triumphed at the Wells Fargo Championship three times in his career, and given his recent performances on the PGA Tour; fans have high expectations for him this week.

The Irish golfer tops the power rankings for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and is also the clear favorite to win the event. According to CBS Sports, his odds for the tournament are +650.

#2 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Image via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

With odds of +900, Xander Schauffele is another favored bet for the week. It will be intriguing to watch him play this week, especially with a Major looming ahead.

Schauffele has participated in 11 tournaments during the 2024 PGA Tour season, making the cut in all of them. His best performance of the season was recorded at The Players Championship, where he tied for second place.

#3 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark, who clinched his maiden PGA Tour event victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2023, will be eager to defend his title in 2024. This victory marked a significant turning point in his career.

Despite turning pro in 2017, securing his first professional win took him six years. However, following his triumph at the Wells Fargo Championship, Clark went on to win the 2023 US Open, and in 2024, he emerged victorious at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event.

Clark is among the top 5 contenders for the week, with his odds to win the Wells Fargo Championship at +1400.

#4 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay, who last competed at the Zurich Classic and finished in a tie for 23rd place, has been performing solidly and could potentially win his first event of the year at the Wells Fargo Championship.

As per CBS Sports, his odds of winning the tournament are +1600. The American golfer has participated in 10 events this season, securing two top-10 finishes.

#5 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland, who has not competed in any events since missing the cut at the Masters, will tee off at the Wells Fargo Championship with odds of +2500 to win the event.

The Norwegian has only competed in six events this season, with his best result coming at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for 19th place.