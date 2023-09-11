5 big names to watch at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship

The 2023 BMW PGA Championship will be played from next Thursday at the Wentworth Club, Surrey, England. This edition will have a huge added value, as the entire European Ryder Cup team (including the captain and four vice captains) is registered to participate.

The field of the BMW PGA Championship will be one of the strongest of the last editions, as it will gather several prominent players from around thr world. Undoubtedly, those who will be representing Europe in the Ryder Cup will be receiving the most media attention.

Let's take a look at the five most important players in the field of the BMW PGA Championship.

5 biggest names to watch at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship

There is no doubt that players playing on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, with relevant results in both, should be considered among the biggest attractions of any tournament. These are the top five names on the entry list for the BMW PGA Championship:

#1 Rory McIlroy

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is coming off another spectacular season, with two victories on the PGA Tour (CJ Cup and Scottish Open) and one on the DP World Tour (Hero Dubai Desert Classic). He finished fourth in the FedEx Cup list and second in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

He also had other impressive results throughout the year. He finished the PGA Tour postseason playoffs with lower back pain, but recent reports indicate that he is almost fully recovered.

#2 Jon Rahm

Overall, this can be considered the best season of Jon Rahm's career. Four victories on the PGA Tour, including his second major (The Masters) are more than enough to justify such a claim.

However, Jon Rahm did not close his season so strong. Suffice it to say that going into the first playoff tournament, Rahm was first in the FedEx Cup standings, and by the end of the BMW Championship, he had fallen to T18.

#3 Viktor Hovland

The Norwegian is closing out his breakthrough season, with three wins, including two in the postseason playoffs, plus the coveted FedEx Cup. In addition, in a season of 23 events played, he did not suffer a single cut.

Another clear example of the form exhibited by Viktor Hovland in the 2022-23 season was his performance in the majors: T7 at The Masters, T2 at the PGA Championship, 19th at the U.S. Open and T13 at The Open Championship.

#4 Matt Fitzpatrick

During the 2022-23 season, Matt Fitzpatrick won his second PGA Tour victory (RBC Heritage). In addition, he had other interesting results that kept him in the Top 10 of the world ranking (8th).

Among his best performances were in the last two events of the season on the PGA Tour, as he finished T9 at the TOUR Championship and T2 at the BMW Championship. Although he suffered six cuts, he finished in the Top 25 in 11 of the 17 tournaments he completed.

#5 Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman has also recorded an outstanding season that places him in the world Top 10 (9th). He lacked a victory to round off his performance for the year, but he has not stopped showing himself as a stable contender.

In 21 events on the PGA Tour, he only missed one cut, finished in 7 Top 10 and another six Top 25. In the DP World Tour he also showed himself at a great height, as his first cut of the year came just a few days ago, in the Irish Open.

The BMW PGA Championship is a tournament founded in 1955 that has always been played at the West Course of the Wentworth Club. Great European players such as Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo have played and won there.