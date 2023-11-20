5 circuit regulars who lost their PGA Tour cards ahead of 2024 season ft. Zach Johnson

The RSM Classic was the final event of the FedEx Cup fall season. Ludvig Aberg registered a four-stroke victory over Mackenzie Hughes. With the conclusion of the tournament, the final list of the top 125 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings has been confirmed.

Several big names failed to make it to the top 125 in the standings and secure their PGA Tour card for the next season, including American Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

Here is a list of the five circuit regulars who failed to secure their PGA Tour card for the next season.

5 circuit regulars who just lost their PGA Tour cards

#1 Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson (Image via Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The 2023 US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson missed the cut at last week's event and failed to make it to the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings. He finished in 168th position in the standings, resulting in him missing the next season of the PGA Tour.

Johnson played in two FedEx Cup fall season events but failed to make the cut. His best finish this season came at The Honda Classic when he tied for 12th position.

#2 Carl Yuan

Carl Yuan (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Carl Yuan finished in the T68 position at the 2023 RSM Classic, which was not enough for him to make it to the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings.

He finished in 126th position in the standings and failed to secure his PGA Tour card for the next season. Having turned pro in 2018, Yuan has won two professional tournaments in his career.

#3 Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman (Image via Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman had a good finish at the 2023 RSM Classic. But, he failed to make it to the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and earn the Tour card.

He missed the cut in the initial four FedEx Cup fall season tournaments before finishing in the T45 position in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and at T13 in The RSM Classic.

#4 Harry Higgs

Harry Higgs (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs finished in the top 150 in the FedEx Cup standings, which will allow him to maintain the conditional status on the PGA Tour. However, he finished outside the Top 125 in the FedEx Cup, he will miss the full exemption from playing on the Tour.

Higgs finished in the T68 position at the RSM Classic.

#5 Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Having missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship, Maverick McNealy had an opportunity to make it to the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings but he struggled with his game in The RSM Classic and finished in the T58 position.

He settled for the 128th position in the FedEx standings and failed to earn a full exemption on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season.