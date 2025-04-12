The Masters will now officially be heading into Moving Day this week. Fifty-three players have made the cut and will continue their campaign at the Augusta National this weekend.

After Round 2, Justin Rose leads the standings with a total score of 8-under, with LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau trailing him by one stroke.

Several top players will take the stage on Saturday, April 12. The field has been divided into exciting pairings for the upcoming Round 3. Here's a look at the top five pairings to keep an eye on:

5 featured pairings to watch out for in Round 3 of the 2025 Masters

Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau (Source: Imagn)

#5 Patrick Reed and Collin Morikawa (1:20 pm ET)

This LIV Golf x PGA Tour pair is currently ranked T12. Reed recorded one eagle, three birdies, and three bogeys to finish his Round 2 at 70. On the other hand, Morikawa posted a remarkable 69 with six birdies and three bogeys in his second round.

While Patrick Reed won the Masters in 2018, Collin Morikawa has yet to experience the feeling of wearing the green jacket. His best finish came last year when he placed T3.

#4 Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama (1:30 pm ET)

Both golfers are currently ranked T12 after Round 2. Aberg had a disappointing 73 finish in the second round after carding three birdies and four bogeys. Matsuyama, meanwhile, had an impressive 68 Round 2 finish with one eagle, four birdies, and two bogeys.

Ludvig Aberg came very close to winning the Masters last year but had to settle at T2. Hideki Matsuyama won the prestigious tournament in 2021.

#3 Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton (2:20 pm ET)

It is a no-brainer that fans will be excited to see the defending champion in action. Scheffler closed his second round at the Masters at 71 with six birdies and five bogeys. Hatton has put up a solid show throughout the tournament, finishing Round 2 at 70 with six birdies and four bogeys. Both golfers are placed T5.

In another PGA Tour x LIV Golf match up, Scottie Scheffler won the tournament in 2022 and 2024, while Tyrrell Hatton has yet to taste success at Augusta National. His best finish at the event was placing ninth last year.

#2 Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners (2:30 pm ET)

McIlroy mounted an incredible comeback in Round 2 after a dismal performance in his opening round. He finished at an impressive 66 with a clean score sheet of one eagle and four birdies on Friday, April 11. Conners closed his second round at 70 with four birdies and two bogeys.

The Masters is the only Major tournament out of four that Rory McIlroy has yet to win. His best finish was placing T2 in 2022. Interestingly, that was the same year Corey Conners had his best finish of T6 at the Masters. Both of them are currently ranked T3 after Round 2.

#1 Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau (2:40 pm ET)

The top pair will be the one to watch out for. Rose has been leading the standings since the opening round. He wrapped up his second day at 71 with four birdies and three bogeys. DeChambeau finished Round 2 at 68 with five birdies and one bogey.

Neither of them has won the Masters before. Justin Rose came very close to winning his maiden green jacket in 2017 but lost out to Sergio Garcia in a sudden-death playoff. Bryson DeChambeau's best finish at the tournament was placing T6 last year.

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More