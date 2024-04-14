World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is favored to win the Masters this Sunday at Augusta National. According to BetMGM, Scheffler is +400 to win his second green jacket. No other player has odds better than +1100.

In his last three starts, Scheffler hasn't finished lower than second and hasn't finished outside the top 20 this year. So far, his worst finish in 2024 is a tie for 17th at the American Express in January.

What could go wrong for Scottie Scheffler in the final round?

His putting could let him down and take him out of contention for the green jacket. Scottie Scheffler switched to a mallet-style putter earlier in the season. Since the change, he has gained a stroke in five of his past six tournaments. He lost strokes on the green at the Genesis Invitational - still finishing in a tie for 10th.

Scheffler admitted to crying "like a baby" at the 2022 Masters because he was stressed out. The pressure of having a solo lead could throw him off his game. But a lot has changed since then for Scheffler.

5 golfers who can beat Scottie Scheffler to win the Masters and claim the green jacket at Augusta

1. Collin Morikawa

Colin Morikawa, The Masters 2024 (Image via Getty)

Morikawa starts the final round one shot behind leader Scheffler.

A Masters victory would secure Morikawa the third leg of his career Grand Slam. A win would also take him to the U.S. Open in June at Pinehurst and give him a solid chance to become the sixth player in history to win four Majors.

Morikawa said during a press conference at The Masters:

"Yeah, look, Scottie is the No.1 player in the world for a reason, and what he's done over the past few year sis incredible. But at the end of the day, it doesnt scare me. I still know that at my best and at what I truly believe I can do."

Morikawa's season so far has been mediocre. Specifically, his approach play has been the worst of his career so far.

Despite changing putters mid tournament and struggling with his swing, Morikawa found what it takes to pull it together and displayed great iron play this week.

2.Max Homa

Max Homa, The Masters 2024 (Image via Getty)

Homa sits at 5-under, one shot behind Morikawa. Homa, ranked 11th in the world, missed the cut in seven out of sixteen Majors in his career. At the Masters, Homa missed the cut in 2021, tied for 48th in 2022 and tied for 43rd last year.

Homa, the best iron and distance player in the field, has been known to underperform in Major championships, with his best finish securing top 10 at last year's Open Championship.

The pressure of securing a Major is sure to test him. He has had the best approach play of all the top contenders heading into the final round, averaging +1.78 strokes per round with his approach play.

3.Ludvig Åberg

Ludvig Åberg, The Masters 2024 (Image via Getty)

The 24-year-old from Sweden was voted as the contender Most Likely To Be Overlooked. In the past year, Åberg went from thriving as an amateur at Texas Tech University to winning the DP World Tour.

Åberg knows very little about Augusta National compared to the rest of the field as the 2024 Masters is the PGA Tour champion's first Major championship. However, his time at Texas Tech has prepped him to face the strong winds at Augusta National.

The World No. 9 is 3 strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler. Winning the green jacket will make him the 7th golfer to ever win on their Major debut.

With 4 professional wins and a Ryder Cup under his belt, he plays like he is no stranger to pressure. Åberg and Viktor Hovland beat Scheffler and Brooks Koepka in a foursome match during the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy by a score of 9 and 7.

4.Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau, The Masters 2024 (Image via Getty)

DeChambeau shared the lead through 36 holes at 6-under and dropped to 2-under on the back nine after bogeys on 11, 12, and 16 and a double on the par-5 15th.

The LIV Golf star ended his third round by holing out for birdie on the 18th from 80 yards to stay within 4 shots of the lead entering Sunday. It remains to be seen if his short game is ready for Sunday's pressure at Augusta National.

5.Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele, The Masters 2024 (Image via Getty)

Schauffele carded his first bogey-free round in his Masters career in the third round to finish 5 shots behind the leader.

He has the experience of playing at Augusta and the game to secure the title. He has a massive advantage in approach play over Scheffler, giving him a solid chance.

Scauffele leads the field this week in most birdies over the last five years, proving he can go low and catch up with Scheffler.