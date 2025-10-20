5 golfers who over-performed at the DP World India Championship 2025 ft. Keita Nakajima

The DP World India Championship got over last week with Tommy Fleetwood raising the tournament cup with a two-stroke victory. With the event title, he also banked a hefty winner's share of $680,000.
Last week at the DP World Tour event, there were many underdogs at the Delhi Golf Club who overperformed based on their odds before the event. Here's a list of five such players who turned heads with their performance in India:
5 golfers who over-performed at the DP World India Championship 2025
1) Keita Nakajima
Keita Nakajima’s odds to win were +5000 before the tournament, and the golfer finished in second place after the last round of the tournament. His total was 20-under after the fourth day, with 65 in the first round of the event after shooting eight birdies in the opening round. He fired 69 on the second day with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 65 and 69, respectively. Before this, Nakajima played at the Baycurrent Classic to finish in T40.
2) Alex Fitzpatrick
Alex Fitzpatrick’s odds were +11000, but he tied in third place after scoring 18-under. He fired 69 in the opening round with five birdies, followed by 67 in the second round with four birdies. He shot 67 in each of the third and fourth rounds with five and six birdies, respectively. His last event was the Spanish Open, where he landed in T9.
3) Thriston Lawrence
Thriston Lawrence’s odds to win the tournament were +5000 before the event, and he tied for third place. He scored 18-under in total. His scores over the four rounds of the Delhi Golf Club-based event were 69, 67, 69, and 65. His last tournament was the Open de España, where he finished in T23.
4) Jorge Campillo
Jorge Campillo’s odds were +12500 before the tournament started, but the golfer finished in T11 on Sunday. He scored 15-under in total, and the golfer's last score was 4-under on Sunday. Before the tournament, he played at the Open de España and missed the cut after a 1-over score.
5) Ben Schmidt
Ben Schmidt’s odds to win were +15000, and he landed in T11 at the DP World India Championship. His total score was 15-under after the event, with 5-under in the fourth round. Before this, Schmidt's last appearance was at the Spanish Open, where he finished in T23 after scoring 7-under in total.