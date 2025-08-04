5 golfers who over-performed their odds at Wyndham Championship 2025 ft. Cameron Young

The 2025 Wyndham Championship concluded with its finale on Sunday, July 3. It was a regular PGA Tour event featuring a full-size field and had a cutline after 36 holes. Cameron Young overperformed his odds to win the tournament, his maiden victory on the Tour.

Ad

The tournament also featured some big names, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Aaron Rai, and Max Homa. Below are the five players who overperformed their odds to win the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

5 golfers who over-performed their odds at Wyndham Championship 2025

#1 Cameron Young

Cameron Young (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +5500

Result: Winner

Ad

Trending

Per CBS Sports, Cameron Young had the odds of +5500 for the tournament. He overperformed them and won the event. The American started the tournament with an opening round of 63 before playing the next round of 62. He carded the third round of 65 and took the lead in the game. He clinched the title after playing the final round of 68.

#2 Jackson Koivun

Jackson Koivun (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +8000

Result: T5

Ad

Amateur golfer Jackson Koivun was also impressive with his game at the Wyndham Championship. His odds for the event were +8000. He started the tournament with an opening round of 68, followed by the next round of 66. He carded a round of 65 on Saturday, August 2, followed by the final of 67, which helped him jump one spot on the leaderboard and settle in a tie for fifth place.

#3 Alex Noren

Alex Noren (Image Source: Getty)

Odds: +7500

Result: T3

Ad

Another golfer who overperformed their odds at the Wyndham Championship is Alex Noren. He had the odds of +7500 via CBS Sports. He started the outing with an opening round of 62 but then struggled in the second round. He played a round of 70 followed by a round of 69 on Saturday. He carded 64 on Sunday to settle in a tie for third place.

#4 Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk (Image Source: Getty)

Odds: +10000

Result: T5

Ad

Chris Kirk also overperformed his odds at the 2025 Wyndham Championship. He had the odds of +10000, but he recorded a T5 position. He played the opening round of 66, followed by the next round of 65. He then carded the next round of 67, followed by the final of 68.

#5 Davis Thompson

Davis Thompson (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +7000

Result: T11

Davis Thompson had the odds of +7000 via CBS Sports for the tournament, and he overperformed that and settled in a tie for 11th place. He started the campaign with an opening round of 66, followed by the next round of 65. In the next two rounds, he played rounds of 69 and 68.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More